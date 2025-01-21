'We Hope United States Will Reconsider': WHO As Donald Trump Orders US Exit From Global Health Agency

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US is planning to leave the World Organization - with President Donald accusing it of mishandling the pandemic and other international health crises. The assertion has since prompted a lengthy rebuttal from the global health agency. The WHO said that it regretted the decision from its top donor country and urged a 'reconsideration'.

"The World Health Organization regrets the announcement that the United States of America intends to withdraw from the Organization...We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe," the organisation wrote on X.

WHO urges Trump to 'reconsider'

The health agency also reiterated its“crucial” role in protecting health and security across the world - including the US - in various ways. It said that WHO had implemented 'the largest set of reforms in its history' over the past seven years with the participation of the US and other member states.

| Donald Trump suspends foreign aid for 90 days, to reassess global spending

“The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing WHO's work ever since, alongside 193 other Member States, including through its active participation in the World Health Assembly and Executive Board. For over seven decades, WHO and the USA have saved countless lives and protected Americans and all people from health threats,” it added.