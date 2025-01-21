Advanced Institute For Plastic Surgery And Imagine Plastic Surgery Join Forces To Enhance Plastic Surgery Services In The Inland Empire

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery (AIPS), a premier plastic surgery and aesthetic center in Southern California, announces the expansion of its Riverside presence through a merger with the distinguished Imagine Plastic Surgery. With this strategic union, AIPS grows to a team of seven plastic surgeons, bringing together two highly respected practices, each with over two decades of dedicated service to the Inland Empire community.

Founded in 2004 by board certified plastic surgeons Dr. Yoonah Kim and Dr. Andy Wongworawat, AIPS has grown from its sophisticated, world-class flagship facility in Temecula to include locations in Redlands and Riverside. The practice was built on a mission to inspire patients to live bold and daring lives through a unique combination of surgical excellence and a holistic approach to beauty.

As part of this merger, esteemed plastic surgeon Dr. Robert Hardesty will join the AIPS team at their Riverside location. Dr. Hardesty brings over 40 years of experience in plastic and reconstructive surgery to the practice, and his commitment to patient care and surgical excellence has made him a respected leader in the Inland Empire medical community.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Robert Hardesty and the accomplished team at Imagine Plastic Surgery," said Dr. Yoonah Kim, co-founder of Advanced Institute for Plastic Surgery. "This merger brings together two practices that share a vision for excellence in patient care and surgical outcomes. Dr. Hardesty's expertise and reputation will be invaluable as we work together to serve our community."

This strategic alliance represents a significant step forward in expanding premium plastic surgery services throughout Southern California. The merger strengthens AIPS's Riverside location, where Dr. Hardesty and his team will continue providing exceptional care to their patients.

