Where Mental Health Is Going Wrong: Brainyites Unveil Insights Into The Failure Of The Modern Mental Health System

For people who are trying to seek out mental care, navigating the system can seem impossible. According to Waldman and the Brainyites, the only perpetuates this failure with stigma and fear. "The lack of concern by the mental health folks and the inept press is palpable, to the point where one would believe that these two entities would throw you an eleven-foot rope if you were sinking twenty feet from shore and then say that they'd met you more than halfway," said Waldman.

The current state of mental health is a pandemic that knows no bounds, with people of all races, genders, and ages impacted. The mental health system might not be able to get it right in time, fears Waldman, but people do have a choice. They can choose to redefine what mental health means by identifying their own brain as the source of their problems and then create strategies for a better way of thinking and living.

The Brainyites provides a blueprint for this with step-by-step strategies for retraining the mind and eliminating the negative self-talk that often rules daily life. 'Your Guide to A Better Way of Thinking' proposes an 'Order to Life' for self-healing and truly living life to its fullest. Learn more now by visiting .

Through Brainyites, Richard D. Waldman empowers others with a simple first step, by knowing how to manage the chatter in our head that is managing us. Richard's book, 'Your Guide to A Better Way of Thinking,' offers a simple and complete system that is so use-friendly, you can open up the book, at any page and start reading and it makes sense.

