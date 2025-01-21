Alico, Inc. To Present At Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that John Kiernan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference, taking place on January 22nd and 23rd of 2025.

The presentation will begin at 9:15AM EST on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 and can be accessed live here . Management will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, January 22nd and Thursday, January 23rd, 2025. To register for the presentation or one-on-one meeting, visit .

About Alico

Alico, Inc. currently operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, currently one of the nation's largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which include land leasing and related support operations. While Alico Citrus will cease operations after the 2024/2025 harvest due to environmental and financial challenges, Alico remains committed to Florida's agriculture industry, and will focus on its long-term diversified land usage and real estate development strategy. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq:“ALCO”) at .

Investor Contact:

John Mills

ICR

(646) 277-1254

...

Brad Heine

Chief Financial Officer

(239) 226-2000

...