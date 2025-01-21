Oxbridge Approves Bitcoin And Ethereum As Treasury Reserve Assets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR ) (“Oxbridge”) , together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities, and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The Company today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a decision to include and as treasury reserve assets. This decision reflects Oxbridge's commitment to innovation and reflects its strategy of diversifying financial holdings while exploring inflation-resistant assets with long-term growth potential, including blockchain-related opportunities such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and potentially other cryptocurrencies.

This move complements Oxbridge's blockchain initiatives centered on tokenized Real-World Assets (RWAs). These initiatives are driven by its Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), which is redefining access to reinsurance investments through tokenization and decentralization. By leveraging blockchain technology, SurancePlus seeks to democratize access to reinsurance contracts, transforming an investment asset class once reserved for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutions into a dynamic, inclusive investment opportunity.

Jay Madhu, CEO of Oxbridge , commented,“The decision to approve Bitcoin and Ethereum as part of our treasury strategy reflects our approach to leveraging emerging technologies to enhance value. Our Board of Directors believes that Bitcoin, in particular, has demonstrated its reliability as a store of value amid rising global adoption, supported by significant price appreciation and growing investor confidence.”

For SurancePlus upcoming annual contracts, SurancePlus currently plans to expand its offering with two concurrent proposed new tokens:



A balanced-yield reinsurance RWA security backed token, designed to target a 20% return, and A high-yield reinsurance RWA security backed token, targeting a 42% return.

As with previous tokenized securities offered by SurancePlus , the sale of these tokens will be used to fund, and their return will be based on, reinsurance contracts written by the Company's sidecar reinsurance vehicle, Oxbridge Re NS.

Disclaimer : This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the above-described proposed new tokens to potentially be offered by SurancePlus (the“Securities”). The Securities are not required to be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on the exemptions provided by Regulation S and Regulation D ( SEC Rule 506(c) ) thereunder. Offers and sales of the Securities are made only by, and pursuant to, the terms set forth in a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum relating to the Securities. The offering of the Securities is not being made to persons in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky, or other laws of such jurisdiction.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR , OXBRW ) (“Oxbridge Re”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has developed the first“on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

