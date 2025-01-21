(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Base Oil market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.
Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Base Oil Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The base oil market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $43.77 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to renewable and bio-based lubricants, Asia-pacific dominance, research and development, globalization of supply chains.
Major trends in the forecast period include shift towards group ii and group iii base oils, focus on specialty and high-performance lubricants, digitalization and industry 4 impact, collaborations and partnerships.
The expanding automotive industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the base oil market in the upcoming years. Advanced engine technologies are increasing the demand for motor oils and lubricating greases that ensure compatibility with fast-moving components and high temperatures. Additionally, high-quality base oils combined with superior additive technology produce engine oils that maintain viscosity, minimize engine wear, and enhance reliability. Automotive base oil serves as a fluid for internal combustion engines powering automobiles, motorcycles, lawnmowers, generators, and various other equipment. For example, in August 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, based in Belgium, reported that new car registrations rose by 3.9% in the first seven months of 2024, surpassing 6.5 million units. The largest markets in the European Union showed positive yet modest growth, with increases in Spain (+5.6%), Italy (+5.2%), Germany (+4.3%), and France (+2.2%). Thus, the growth of the automotive industry is expected to boost the base oil market in the future.
Rapid industrialization is anticipated to drive the growth of the base oil market in the coming years. Industrialization is the transition of an economy from being primarily agrarian and reliant on manual labor to one characterized by mechanized, large-scale manufacturing and production processes. As industrialization advances, the demand for lubricants rises significantly across various sectors, including manufacturing, construction, and transportation. Base oils are essential in formulating lubricants, and their demand increases alongside the need for lubrication solutions. For instance, a report published in July 2023 by Statistics Canada, a government agency, indicated that approximately 19.5% of businesses in the manufacturing sector intended to expand their operations or locations within the next 12 months. This figure is more than double the percentage observed in the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector (8.2%) and nearly triple the overall business average (6.7%).
Furthermore, nearly 9% of manufacturing businesses planned to expand to other locations within the same province, a figure comparable to those in administrative and support, waste management, and remediation services (9.1%). Additionally, over 5.5% of manufacturing businesses expressed plans for international expansion, with similar aspirations noted by 5.3% of businesses in arts, entertainment, and recreation, and 4.5% in wholesale trade. Thus, rapid industrialization is propelling the growth of the base oil market.
Major companies operating in the base oil market are focused on developing new technologies, such as a new product family of lubricants called Neste ReNew, to increase their profitability in the market. Neste ReNew is a new family of lubricants introduced by Neste as a renewable and circular solution. Neste's commitment to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions has led to the development of innovative products such as Neste ReNew Base Oil, which aims to provide a more environmentally friendly alternative to traditional base oils used in lubricant production. These renewable base oils contribute to a more sustainable and eco-friendly approach in the lubricants industry by offering high-quality performance while reducing environmental impact. For instance, in February 2023, Neste, a Finland-based oil refining and marketing company, introduced new and more sustainable lubricants produced with renewable or re-refined base oils. These lubricants are designed to be environmentally sustainable and contribute to reducing carbon emissions. They are produced from renewable and sustainable feedstocks, such as vegetable oils and animal fats, as opposed to conventional petroleum-based feedstocks.
Major companies operating in the base oil market are focused on innovating new technologies, such as Oxlube L7-NPG ester base oil for EV (Electric vehicle) fluids, to increase their profitability in the market. Oxlube L7-NPG is a type of ester-based oil specifically designed for use in electric vehicle (EV) fluids. It is designed to improve the performance and efficiency of EVs by providing efficient heat transfer, conductivity, and lubrication. For instance, in September 2022, OQ Chemicals, a Germany-based chemical company that specializes in producing a wide range of chemicals used in various industries, launched Oxlube L7-NPG ester base oil for EV fluids. It has excellent thermal stability, meaning it can withstand high temperatures without degrading.
Major companies operating in the base oil market include Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell PLC, Ergon Inc., Neste Oyj, Nynas AB, S-OIL CORPORATION, Sepahan Oil, Repsol S. A., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINPOEC), BP, Evonik Industries, H&R Group, Saudi Aramco, SK Lubricants Co. Ltd., Dodge, DYM Resources GmbH, Gazprom Neft PJSC, Gulf Petrochem Group, GS Caltex Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company, PETRONAS Lubricants International, The Philips 66 Company, Petro-Canada Corporation, Infinity Galaxy, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, CNOOC and Eni SpA.
This report focuses on base oil market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.
