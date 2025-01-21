Tantech Holdings Ltd. (TANH) Subsidiary Registers U.S. Trademark

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LISHUI, China, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH ) ("Tantech" or the "Company") today announced that on January 16, 2025, its subsidiary, Gohomeway Group Inc., completed the registration of the "GOHOMEWAY" trademark in the United States. The registration, filed under application number 98967272, marks a significant milestone in the company's growth.

The "GOHOMEWAY" trademark spans a wide range of categories, including wood flooring, engineered wood flooring, and other materials (Class 19); furniture, cabinetry, and home storage solutions (Class 20); as well as e-commerce, advertising, and business consulting services (Class 35).

The trademark's registration provides legal protection and rights for the Gohomeway brand as Gohomeway expands its operations across the U.S. With the registration in place, Gohomeway is well-positioned to streamline its operational network development and establish a comprehensive and scalable chain system.

Yan Wangfeng, CEO of Tantech stated, "The trademark registration not only strengthens our brand's legal standing but also enhances our ability to develop the Gohomeway operational network and amplify our market presence. With the trademark in place, we are better equipped to drive sustainable growth as a new participant in a competitve industry."

About Tantech Holdings Ltd

TANH is a professional high-tech enterprise focused on the production, research and development, and sales of home furnishing and building materials. With a well-established domestic and international sales and distribution network, the company has been active in the home furnishing and building materials industry since 2002, beginning with the manufacture of bamboo charcoal products for home use. In 2022, TANH further strengthened its presence in the North American market by establishing a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States to enhance the R&D and sales of home furnishing and building materials.

The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received a number of national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its products and scientific research efforts. The Company's subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co., LTD, is engaged in commercial factoring for businesses in and related to its supply chain. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the sales, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Tantech Holdings Ltd

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (578) 226-2305

[email protected]

