Newtekone, Inc. To Report Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, After The Market Closes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT) announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results after the closes on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. A call to discuss these results will be hosted by Barry Sloane, Chief Executive Officer, and M. Scott Price, Chief Financial Officer, the following day, Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:30 am ET.

Please note, to receive a dial-in number for the conference call or to listen to the webcast, interested participants are encouraged to pre-register online at NewtekOne Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results beginning today and up until 15 minutes prior to the start of the February 27, 2025, conference call in order to reserve a listening position on the call. The corresponding earnings presentation will be available for review on the evening of Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in the 'Events & Presentations' section of the Investor Relations portion of NewtekOne's website at NewtekOne Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results . A replay of the call with the corresponding presentation will be available on NewtekOne's website shortly following the live presentation and will be available for a period of one year.

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne ® , Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively,“NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne's and its subsidiaries' business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions , Electronic Payment Processing , Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing , Insurance Solutions and Payroll and Benefits Solutions . In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com)

Newtek ® , NewtekOne ® , Newtek Bank ® , National Association, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.



Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See“Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled“Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website ( and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

