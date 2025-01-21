Woman Slapped, Beaten And Pushed On Road By Couple Over Parking Dispute In Maharashtra Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A of a shocking incident from Maharashtra is in the spotlight after a husband-wife duo charged at a woman following an altercation that seems to be over motorcycle parking. The dispute between the three took place in Burande Layout in Wardha.

The caption to the post in Marathi states,“In Wardha, a young woman was beaten by a husband and wife following an argument over a motorcycle.”

| 'Ohh, could have been years': finds Biden's letter in drawer | video Husband-wife slapped, beaten and push woman

The video opens with the three arguing on road while a child seems siting inside the car. As can be seen in the 2 minute 3 second video, the wife is standing outside the car while the aggressive husband is seated inside. As the argument progressed, and the tension escalated, bystanders tried to settle down matters.

However, the wife can be seen threatening the woman while the husband dictates the numbers of the 2- wheeler to someone on a call. Following which the young woman starts recording the wife's abusive language on her phone. The husband intervenes and slaps the woman after which the three exchange blows.

| Viral video: Girl harasses Kaante Wale Baba at Mahakumbh 2025, demands coins

The husband-wife overpowered with their combined strength mercilessly beat the women who tries to fight back in response. Later, the women recollected herself, picked her phone and attacked the wife to be ultimately pinned down to the ground by the two. The husband plants another blow after which the woman can be heard crying in pain.

| Karan Johar, Ananya Panday sell besan; social media reacts Woman fractures nose

According to Maharashtra Times report, the girl was seriously injured in the assault and fractured her nose. She was rushed to Wardha's Sevagram Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

After the incident, a complaint was filed at Ramnagar police station against the husband and wife under sections 325, 341, 504 and 506. The husband was reportedly employed as a security guard at Wardha's Hindi Vishwavidyalaya.