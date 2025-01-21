New Physician From Leading Sarasota Cardiology Practice To Now Offer The Hybrid Choicetm Concierge Program From Concierge Choice Physicians

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Patients can choose a more personalized approach to managing their cardiology care

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full- service concierge medical service provider, today announced that Thomas P. Archer, MD, FACC, FHFSA , a cardiologist with Heart Specialists of Sarasota in Sarasota, FL, has enrolled in the company's Hybrid ChoiceTM program - an enhanced service that gives patients peace of mind with greater connectivity and support between doctor and patient. Dr. Archer is now one of nine physicians at Heart Specialists of Sarasota to offer CCP's Hybrid Choice.

The CCP Hybrid Choice program is unique in that it offers patients the choice to join, or to remain in the traditional practice, as before. The patient decides what's right for them. The physician continues to accept insurance and government programs, as before.

The program includes a greater emphasis on lifestyle coaching and preventive health. Members enjoy a closer doctor-patient relationship, convenient ways to connect with their cardiologist directly, even after hours, and relaxed, same-day/next-day appointments that never feel rushed. They receive enhanced support and service from staff members, and medical advocacy and coordination with other health providers the patient may see. It's a comprehensive, enhanced practice experience that can be difficult to provide in today's busy, high-need medical marketplace.

"There is so much that goes into treating and managing issues related to the heart," says Dr. Archer. "It's very rewarding for me to be able to work more closely in partnership with my patients in all the ways I can. This is a wonderful program for patients who want that extra support in order to improve their long term health."

Heart Specialists of Sarasota has two locations: 1950 Arlington Street, Suite 400, Sarasota, FL 34239 and 1435 S. Osprey Avenue, Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34239. For more information on Dr. Archer's Hybrid Choice program, patients can call (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected] .

About Thomas P. Archer, MD, FACC, FHSA

Dr. Thomas P. Archer received his medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine. He went on to complete his residency, chief residency and fellowship in Cardiology at The Ohio State University Hospitals. Dr. Archer is Board Certified in both Cardiovascular Diseases and Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. Dr. Archer specializes in all facets of cardiology with an interest in general cardiology, critical care cardiology, cardiac echocardiography and valvular heart disease. He is a member of numerous professional and scientific societies including the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation, Heart Failure Society of America, and the Florida Medical Association. Dr. Archer's passion is in caring for patients with all forms of Cardiomyopathy and Advanced Heart Failure. He enjoys exercising and spending time with his wife and four children.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP) Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians TM is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today-Hybrid and FullFlexTM. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size-from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations-both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 500 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE CONCIERGE CHOICE PHYSICIANS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED