(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The renewed commitment by the ACG and AGA builds on their prior 2023 in Oshi , and – alongside new individual physician investors – signals the importance that physicians and clinical leaders place on the need for collaborative multidisciplinary wrap-around care for GI practices, enabling gastroenterologists to deliver evidence-based, whole-person care to their patients.

A new group of individual physician investors includes gastroenterologists from private practice, academia, and the largest GI groups in the country including AMSURG, Mass General Brigham, Kaiser Permanente, Gastro Health, GI Alliance, and United Digestive. This investment was facilitated by Scrub Capital , a new fund dedicated to elevating clinician expertise and influence onto the cap tables of leading healthcare startups, and bringing together clinicians and digital health leaders to collectively invest in the future of healthcare.

"Oshi has incredible potential to improve the care for patients with IBD and other GI conditions by bringing advanced dietary and behavioral health support to patients and practices. Most private practices cannot provide these resources and patients have trouble accessing these services," said Samir A. Shah, MD, FACG, who participated in the round. Shah has held multiple national leadership roles in gastroenterology and focuses on IBD in private clinical practice. "Oshi is showing how hybrid virtual care improves patient experience and outcomes – and represents the future of gastroenterology."

Oshi Health has established the first evidence-based GI clinic of its kind, built on a multidisciplinary care model with demonstrated outcomes and scalability through virtual and hybrid delivery. By integrating high-touch virtual care with local health systems and community GI physician practices, Oshi provides clinically tested, high-quality GI care that improves patient outcomes and reduces costs.

Expanding Access to Proven Hybrid GI Care

Demand for gastrointestinal care is growing, with 2 out of 3 Americans experiencing digestive symptoms every week and the expanded guidance for colorectal cancer screening in younger populations. These contribute to mounting access challenges for comprehensive GI care. Meanwhile, digestive health has emerged as one of the top four most expensive conditions for employers and insurers, with rising medical claim costs, largely because of the lack of access to effective whole-person interventions.

At Oshi Health, high-quality GI care is delivered by specialized advanced practice providers (APPs), registered dietitians, and behavioral health providers - all overseen by board-certified gastroenterologists and supported by dedicated care coordinators who enhance care plan adherence. The recently released 2024 Oshi Health Impact Report shows that Oshi Health's whole-person, multidisciplinary GI care model is highly effective in mitigating symptoms for many digestive health patients and is best able to give people back control of their lives.

"The acute and growing need in America for comprehensive, high quality GI care cannot be met without leveraging new and innovative methods of care delivery," said Sameer K. Berry, MD, co-founder and chief medical officer at Oshi Health. "Oshi's proven multidisciplinary model integrates with GI practices to expand their capacity and enables them to offer additional support for patients. We are thrilled to have the financial backing of the nation's leading GI medical associations for a second time and look forward to scaling care for those who suffer from digestive health symptoms and conditions."

These new strategic investors join Oshi's prestigious list of existing investors, including Oak HC/FT , Bessemer Venture Partners , Flare Capital Partners , Frist Cressey Ventures , CVS Health Ventures , and Takeda Digital Ventures .

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is a redesigned digestive healthcare experience that transforms access to care, the patient experience, clinical outcomes, and healthcare economics. In a high-touch virtual care delivery model, Oshi Health diagnoses and provides integrated treatment for digestive conditions and empowers people to achieve lasting control of their symptoms. As the only national scale virtual GI center of excellence, Oshi Health works with innovative employers, health insurance partners, health systems, and community GI practices to scale access to multidisciplinary care, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the lives of millions of Americans with chronic gastrointestinal diseases. For more information, visit .

