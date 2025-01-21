Wingstop Inc. To Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Financial Results On February 19, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING ) today announced that it will host a call and webcast to discuss its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A press release with fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be issued before the opens that morning.

The conference call can be joined telephonically by dialing 1-877-259-5243 or 1-412-317-5176 (international) and asking for the Wingstop conference call. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 (international), then entering the replay code 4605313. The replay will be available through Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

The conference call will also be webcast live and later archived on the investor relations section of Wingstop's corporate website at href="" rel="nofollow" wingsto under the 'News & Events' section. The webcast can also be accessed directly at .

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING ) operates and franchises more than 2,450 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and a best-in-class technology platform, all while offering classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 12 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In fiscal year 2023, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 27.1% to approximately $3.5 billion, marking the 20th consecutive year of same store sales growth. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, Wingstop's system is comprised of corporate-owned restaurants and independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for approximately 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 2,458 as of September 28, 2024.

A key to this business success and consumer fandom stems from The Wingstop Way, which includes a core value system of being Authentic, Entrepreneurial, Service-minded, and Fun. The Wingstop Way extends to the brand's environmental, social and governance platform as Wingstop seeks to provide value to all guests.

In 2024, Wingstop secured a place on Ad Age's 'Hottest Brands' list. The Company also earned a spot as one of QSR Magazine's "Best Brands to Work For" and ranked #14 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 'Franchise 500' as one of the fastest-growing franchises. In 2023, Wingstop earned its "Best Places to Work" certification.

For more information, visit or /own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on X, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at . Unless specifically noted otherwise, references to our website addresses, the website addresses of third parties or other references to online content in this press release do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained on such website and should not be considered part of this release.

Media Contact

Brandon Boone

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Kristen Thomas

[email protected]

