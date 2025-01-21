عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

TXNM Energy To Announce 2024 Earnings And 2025 Guidance On February 21


1/21/2025 8:16:58 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TXNM Energy, Inc. will announce 2024 financial results and introduce 2025 ongoing earnings guidance prior to the market opening on Friday, February 21, 2025. Management will also host a live conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and other company updates. The press release and accompanying presentation materials for the conference call will be posted on the company website at .

Investors and analysts can participate in the live conference call by pre-registering using the following link: . Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may participate in the live conference call by dialing (877) 276-8648 or (412) 317-5474 fifteen minutes prior to the event and asking to join the TXNM Energy call.

Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 30 minutes before the event to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A live webcast of the call will be available at .

Background:
 TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM ), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at .

CONTACTS:




Analysts

Media

Lisa Goodman

Corporate Communications

(505) 241-2160

(505) 241-2743

SOURCE TXNM Energy, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN21012025003732001241ID1109113014


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search