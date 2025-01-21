TXNM Energy To Announce 2024 Earnings And 2025 Guidance On February 21
Date
1/21/2025 8:16:58 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TXNM Energy, Inc. will announce 2024 financial results and introduce 2025 ongoing earnings guidance prior to the market opening on Friday, February 21, 2025. Management will also host a live conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and other company updates. The press release and accompanying presentation materials for the conference call will be posted on the company website at .
Investors and analysts can participate in the live conference call by pre-registering using the following link: . Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may participate in the live conference call by dialing (877) 276-8648 or (412) 317-5474 fifteen minutes prior to the event and asking to join the TXNM Energy call.
Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 30 minutes before the event to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A live webcast of the call will be available at .
Background:
TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM ), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at .
|
CONTACTS:
|
|
|
|
Analysts
|
Media
|
Lisa Goodman
|
Corporate Communications
|
(505) 241-2160
|
(505) 241-2743
SOURCE TXNM Energy, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN21012025003732001241ID1109113014
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.