Viaderma, Inc. Strengthens Global Expansion With New Dubai Office And Progress Towards Product Registration In India

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, (OTC Pink: VDRM), an innovator in transdermal drug delivery and topical antibiotic products, is pleased to announce the opening of a satellite office in Dubai to facilitate its ongoing expansion in the Middle East. Local regulations require businesses to maintain a physical office within the region to conduct commercial operations, making this a strategic move to further ViaDerma's growth and accessibility in the market.

In addition to its Middle Eastern expansion, ViaDerma recently had a productive meeting in Los Angeles with visiting officials from a large corporation based in India, which conducts extensive business with the Indian government. With a population of approximately 1.4 billion people, India presents significant market potential for ViaDerma's topical antibiotic solution. The meeting focused on potential business collaborations in anticipation of ViaDerma receiving final approval for the registration of its topical antibiotic solution in India. The registration application process which began several months ago is now in the final stages, with approval expected in the first quarter of this year.

Dr. Christopher Otiko, CEO of ViaDerma, Inc., stated, "Our accomplishments in 2024 have laid a strong foundation for the breakout growth we anticipate in 2025 as we continue to build on these advancements and explore new opportunities worldwide."

ViaDerma remains committed to enhancing global access to its advanced topical antibiotic solutions and continues to explore opportunities for strategic partnerships and market entry worldwide.

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC Pink: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative transdermal drug delivery technology solutions to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: .

Any forecast of future performance is a "forward-looking statement" under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment.

