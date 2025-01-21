Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Software Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmaceutical manufacturing software market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in personalized medicine, increased investment in R&D, a heightened focus on supply chain optimization, expansion in the biopharmaceutical sector, and escalating global health challenges.

Key trends expected include the adoption of AI, cloud-based solutions, real-time monitoring, integration of IoT technologies, and advancements in quality management.



The growth of the pharmaceutical manufacturing software market is expected to rise with the increase in drug production. Drug production involves the systematic creation of pharmaceutical products, including their formulation, testing, and packaging, to ensure their quality, safety, and efficacy.

As global demand for medications grows, increasing drug production is essential to address public health needs and provide timely treatments for various medical conditions. Pharmaceutical manufacturing software aids this process by streamlining operations, improving data accuracy, optimizing resource use, and ensuring compliance with regulations, which enhances overall efficiency and scalability. For example, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) reported in June 2023 that the European pharmaceutical industry's production increased from $352.48 billion in 2021 to $369.95 billion in 2022. This expansion in drug production is expected to drive the growth of the pharmaceutical manufacturing software market.

Key players in the pharmaceutical manufacturing software market are focusing on process optimization through the integration of advanced manufacturing technologies, including AI-powered tools. These tools leverage artificial intelligence to improve predictive analytics, streamline manufacturing processes, and boost operational efficiency. For instance, in February 2024, Mareana, a US-based provider of AI-driven analytics and supply chain solutions for the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors, introduced Connect CMC, an AI-powered tool aimed at transforming data management for smaller pharmaceutical and biotech firms. This tool enhances efficiency, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness by automating data extraction from paper batch records and ensuring GxP compliance, driving digital innovation in drug development.

In May 2023, Antares Vision Group, an Italy-based provider of industrial solutions, acquired Smart Point Technologies. This acquisition is intended to enhance Antares Vision Group's range of solutions by incorporating Smart Point Technologies' specialized software expertise. The deal aims to improve operational efficiencies, meet strict regulatory and compliance standards, and expand market presence. Smart Point Technologies, based in India, offers pharmaceutical manufacturing software solutions.

Major companies operating in the pharmaceutical manufacturing software market are McKesson, Oracle, SAP, ABB, Rockwell Automation, Dassault Systemes, NetSuite, The Sage Group, Epicor Software, QAD, Intellect Design Arena, Columbus Manufacturing, MasterControl, Sapphire Systems, Deskera, Vormittag Associates, Logic ERP Solutions, SYSPRO, Datacor, BatchMaster Software, Fishbowl, Aquilon Software, CompuTec, ERPAG and MRPeasy.

By Software Type: Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES); Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Systems; Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS); Quality Management Systems (QMS); Process Analytical Technology (PAT) Systems; Regulatory Compliance Software

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

By Application: Large Enterprise; Small And Midsize Enterprise By End-User: Biopharmaceutical Companies; Medical Device Companies; Contract Research Organizations; Academic Research Institutions; Other End Users

