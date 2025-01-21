(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-Based Dairy in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growth in demand for plant-based dairy products in India remained strong in 2024, with double-digit retail current value growth anticipated. Fresh cow's milk is usually consumed on a daily basis in Indian households. While India has a large dairy with high penetration of dairy products, there is growing evidence of rising lactose intolerance in the country, which is driving demand for plant-based dairy products.

The Plant-based Dairy in India report offers in-depth knowledge of the market at a national level, providing local insight and understanding unavailable elsewhere. In addition to the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, it identifies the leading companies, brands and retail outlets, and assesses the key trends and demographic shifts behind consumer demand and sales growth. How key trends such as health and wellness, sustainability and recovery from the pandemic are shaping the market directly informs our forecasts to 2029, clearly indicating how the market is expected to change.

Product coverage: Plant-based Cheese, Plant-based Milk, Plant-based Yoghurt.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Plant-based Dairy market

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Growing prevalence of lactose intolerance drives demand for plant-based dairy

Soy drinks dominates, but other plant-based milk is emerging Plant-based dairy becomes increasingly fragmented with the entry of new players

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Increasing product variety will continue to drive demand

Increasing number of players set to enter plant-based dairy High prices of plant-based products may limit penetration

CATEGORY DATA



Table 1 Sales of Plant-Based Dairy by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 2 Sales of Plant-Based Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 3 Sales of Other Plant-Based Milk by Type: % Value 2021-2024

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Plant-Based Dairy: % Value 2020-2024

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Plant-Based Dairy: % Value 2021-2024

Table 6 Distribution of Plant-Based Dairy by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Plant-Based Dairy by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 8 Forecast Sales of Plant-Based Dairy by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

DAIRY PRODUCTS AND ALTERNATIVES IN INDIA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Dairy products and alternatives in 2024: The big picture

Key trends in 2024

Competitive landscape

Channel developments What next for dairy products and alternatives?

MARKET DATA



Table 9 Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 10 Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Dairy Products and Alternatives: % Value 2020-2024

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Dairy Products and Alternatives: % Value 2021-2024

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2019-2024

Table 14 Distribution of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 16 Forecast Sales of Dairy Products and Alternatives by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900