Sports Legends And Leadership Lessons Combine In 'Less Than One Percent'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Less than One Percent" by Dr. Imamu Tomlinson is release with Forbes Books.

“Less than One Percent: How Disruptors Defy the Odds” by Dr. Imamu Tomlinson is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Less than One Percent: How Disruptors Defy the Odds" by Dr. Imamu Tomlinson is now published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business publishing imprint of Forbes. This pioneering book is available today on .In "Less than One Percent," Dr. Tomlinson presents an experience that blends his personal story with lessons from sports legends and data-driven analysis. With heartfelt anecdotes and strategic insights, he reveals how conventional wisdom often overlooks greatness and provides readers with tools to break barriers and achieve the extraordinary.In making its case, "Less than One Percent" highlights the incredible journeys of figures like Steph Curry, who rose from being the 256th-ranked high school basketball prospect to one of the greatest NBA players ever. Dr. Tomlinson also recounts how he overcame career doubts to lead a multibillion-dollar healthcare organization. His wisdom creates a roadmap for leaders, educators, coaches, and professionals aiming to disrupt conventional standards en route to greatness.“Steph Curry's story should make us pause. It should make us realize that we trust our predictive instincts far too much,” Dr. Tomlinson asserted.“Steph's poor prospect prediction was just a prediction. Predictions, by definition, are bound to be periodically incorrect. Our faulty predictions misread the 256th-ranked high school basketball prospect, and that's one thing. But the nagging question that follows is something worse. How many other Steph Currys have we missed?”A compelling exploration of how untapped potential can thrive when boundaries are pushed, "Less than One Percent" is essential reading for breaking free from the assumptions that limit our personal and professional lives.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorAs the award-winning CEO of Vituity , a multi-billion dollar healthcare company, Imamu Osei Tomlinson, MD, MBA, knows what it takes to succeed against all odds.Combining his unique narrative and analytic perspectives, Dr. Tomlinson highlights how often we misjudge the qualities necessary to succeed. With decades of business and clinical leadership, his relentlessness and propensity for disruption have galvanized Vituity in its mission to improve as many lives as humanly possible. Since he was appointed CEO in 2017, Vituity's footprint has more than doubled, caring for over 12 million patients annually.Dr. Tomlinson is also the founder of the Vituity Cares Foundation, which is dedicated to ensuring that everybody has the opportunity to access and impact healthcare. As a practicing emergency physician, he has also served in multiple clinical roles including the Chief of Staff for the Adventist Health Central Valley Hospital Network. In 2021, Modern Healthcare recognized him as one of the most influential leaders in healthcare.Beyond his roles as a physician, business leader, and writer, Dr. Tomlinson's passion is inspiring others to exceed their own expectations-even if nobody believes they can.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbes.Media ContactShandi Thompson, ...

Shandi Thompson

Forbes Books

+1 (843) 414-5600

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.