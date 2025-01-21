Investigation Underway To Determine If Azerbaijani Citizens Were Affected In Bolu Ski Resort Hotel Fire
1/21/2025 8:11:07 AM
An investigation is ongoing to determine if any Azerbaijani
citizens were among the casualties and injured in a fire at a hotel
located in the Kartalkaya ski resort in Turkiye's Bolu
province.
In response to Azernews's inquiry, Ayxan Hacızadə, the press
secretary of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated, "The
investigation is underway to determine if there were any
Azerbaijani citizens among the casualties."
Additionally, Azerbaijan's embassy in Turkiye informed that no
Azerbaijani citizens have contacted the embassy regarding the
fire.
It is important to note that a massive fire occurred at a hotel
in the Kartalkaya ski resort. The fire started on the fourth floor
of the 11-story building around 03:30 local time last night. Thirty
fire trucks and 28 ambulances were mobilized to the scene.
As a result of the fire, at least 10 people died, and 32 people
were injured.
Bolu's governor, Abdulaziz Aydın, mentioned that the cause of
the fire is still unknown but suspects it started on the floor
where the restaurant is located. At the time of the incident, there
were 234 guests in the hotel.
