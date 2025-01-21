Astrana Health, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Of 300,000 Shares

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ALHAMBRA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrana Health, Inc. ("Astrana," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTH ), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all, today announced that on January 17, 2025, the Company repurchased 300,000 shares of the Company's common stock for the aggregate purchase price of $10.551 million, based on a purchase price per share of $35.17, which was the closing price per share on the nasdaq Stock market on such date.
"The share repurchase is a testament to management and the Board of Directors' confidence in the performance of Astrana Health. We remain committed to our strategic capital deployment practices and continue to prioritize long-term growth, including through opportunistic share repurchases," said Brandon K. Sim, President and CEO of Astrana.
The shares were purchased from Allied Physicians of California, a Professional Medical Corporation ("APC"), a long-standing stockholder and a consolidated affiliate of the Company. The Company's Board of Directors and the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors approved the repurchase.
About Astrana Health, Inc.
Astrana is a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company enabling providers to deliver accessible, high-quality, and high-value care to all. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, Astrana operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.
Headquartered in Alhambra, California, Astrana serves over 12,000 providers and over 1.1 million Americans in value-based care arrangements. Its subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), accountable care organizations (ACOs), and care delivery entities across primary, multi-specialty, and ancillary care. For more information, please visit .
