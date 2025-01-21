Equity Angels Unlocks $3 Million In Funding And New Proptech Jobs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Diversity-focused accelerator celebrates progress with its first impact report

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Angels , a social impact organization dedicated to fostering fair access to innovation and opportunity, today released its 2024 Impact Report . The report highlights the organization's achievements in its inaugural year, including providing support to underrepresented founders, creating jobs and access to capital and cultivating a diverse group of advisors in the real estate, finance and sectors.

In its first year, Equity Angels:



Launched an accelerator supporting four startups led by diverse entrepreneurs

Established brand awareness through partnerships with industry leaders

Assembled a community of seasoned experts as program mentors

Provided educational and networking resources for proptech founders Helped startups raise a combined $3 million and created 11 jobs

"The depth of talent within Equity Angels' founder community is remarkable. The program combines practical business guidance with genuine relationship building," remarked Marci James, an Equity Angels Program Mentor and Founder of Be Inspired Digital .

The report highlights the surge in entrepreneurship , particularly among women, Latino and Black founders. However, these groups still face significant challenges in accessing funding, networks and exit opportunities. Equity Angels points to research demonstrating the potential for trillions of dollars in additional revenue if diverse-led businesses were given equal opportunities.

"As a Latino in proptech, I worked my way up for over 15 years, and still - with all my experience - the time from Equity Angels and mentorship proved to be incredibly additive to my growth and preparedness as a startup founder," added Pierre Calzadilla, Co-Founder of Upfront and a participant of the Equity Angels Catalyst Program .

The Impact Report concludes with a call to action, inviting readers to join the Equity Angels community and help create a more inclusive and innovative startup ecosystem.

"Together, we're not just building businesses - we're shaping a future where all entrepreneurs have the opportunity to rise and thrive," stated Maximillian Diez, an Equity Angels supporter and General Partner of Twenty Five Ventures .

The full report can be found on the Equity Angels website .

About Equity Angels

Equity Angels is a social impact organization dedicated to fostering fair access to innovation and opportunity. Its mission is to advance diversity, equity and inclusion within the technology startup ecosystem through accelerator programs, executive placement and resources for growth. For more information: .

