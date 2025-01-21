BOS Announces 2025 Financial Outlook With Initial 10% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth Target, Further Increased Profitability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Solutions Ltd. (“BOS” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BOSC), a global integrator of technologies, today announced its initial outlook for 2025. The Company expects revenue of at least $44 million, and net income of at least $2.4 million, based on its current operating plans.

The Company's initial 2025 outlook does not include the benefit of potential strategic acquisitions that may add further scale, operating synergies or net income accretion to its operating model.

“Our 2025 plan anticipates year-over-year revenue growth of at least 10 percent from our 2024 guidance of approximately $40 million, plus corresponding increased profitability at the net income line. These results will be driven by new customer contract awards from our robust sales pipeline, increased defense spending in key markets and potential growth in RFID division activity. We expect to pair this revenue growth with steady execution across our business verticals and continued operating cost efficiency to further increase our net income performance,” said Eyal Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of BOS.

“We also continue to carefully evaluate potential tuck-in opportunities for 2025 that may add complementary capabilities that our customers are seeking from BOS and enhance the scale of our existing business lines,” said Cohen.

About BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd.

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations across three specialized divisions:



Intelligent Robotics Division : Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

RFID Division : Optimizes inventory management with state-of-the-art solutions for marking and tracking, ensuring real-time visibility and control. Supply Chain Division : Integrates franchised components directly into customer products, meeting their evolving needs for developing cutting-edge products.



Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In October 2023, Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel's southern border from the Gaza Strip and conducted a series of attacks on civilian and military targets. Hamas also launched extensive rocket attacks on Israeli population and industrial centers located along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip and in other areas within the State of Israel. Following the attack, Israel's security cabinet declared war against Hamas and a military campaign against these terrorist organizations commenced in parallel to their continued rocket and terror attacks. Moreover, in response to extensive rocket attacks by Hezbollah on Israel, Israel has launched a military campaign in Lebanon. The clash between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, may escalate in the future into a greater regional conflict. It is currently not possible to predict the duration or severity of the ongoing conflicts or their long term effects on our business, operations and financial conditions. The ongoing conflicts are rapidly evolving and developing, and could disrupt our business and operations, interrupt our sources and availability of supply and hamper our ability to raise additional funds or sell our securities, among others.

BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

