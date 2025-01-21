Innovage To Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Host Conference Call Tuesday, February 4, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: INNV), an leader in providing comprehensive healthcare programs to frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), today announced it will release its 2025 fiscal second quarter results on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, after close. In conjunction, the Company will host a call to review the results at 5 p.m. E.T.

Conference Call Details

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website, . A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for a limited time. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link ), for dialing instructions and a unique access pin. We encourage participants to dial into the call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge's patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies - participants, their families, providers, and government payors -“win.” As of September 30, 2024, InnovAge served approximately 7,210 participants across 20 centers in six states. .

