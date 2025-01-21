Motley Fool Asset Management Promotes Firm Veterans Tony Arsta As Chief Investment Officer And Bill Mann As Chief Investment Strategist

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key Leadership Promotions To Drive Renewed Vision and Strategic Growth for the Firm









ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motley Fool Asset Management (“MFAM"), an SEC-registered adviser with approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management in proprietary ETFs including the Motley Fool 100 (Ticker: TMFC), the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (Ticker: TMFE), the Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (Ticker: TMFG), has appointed Tony Arsta, CFA, as Chief Investment Officer and Bill Mann as Chief Investment Strategist. These leadership appointments underscore the company's mission of empowering investors and driving long-term financial success, infusing new energy into Motley Fool Asset Management while building on its investing legacy.

Tony Arsta recently celebrated 17 years with the company and brings substantial experience to his new role as Chief Investment Officer. Since the inception of MFAM in 2008, Tony has served in roles such as Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst, applying his knowledge in statistical analysis and investor psychology to craft strategies that deliver long-term value for shareholders.

“I'm honored to take on this new role at Motley Fool Asset Management and with it the opportunity to continue to build on our accomplishments,” said Tony Arsta, Chief Investment Officer.“We are committed to building long-term relationships with our shareholders and delivering investment strategies that reflect our core principles, while aiming to drive value for those who trust us with their financial futures.”

Bill Mann brings specialized institutional knowledge and experience to his new role as Chief Investment Strategist. Bill has held leadership positions in both MFAM and its sister company, The Motley Fool, LLC-including serving as the founding Chief Investment Officer at Motley Fool Asset Management from 2009 to 2017. He has most recently served as the Director of Small Cap Research for The Motley Fool, LLC. Bill continues to be a trusted voice for investors, most recently as a former co-host of the Motley Fool Morning Show and sharing insights on investing and markets.

“As Chief Investment Strategist, I'm ready to champion the company's values, leveraging our unique perspective to deliver strategies that resonate with both seasoned investors and those new to the journey,” said Bill Mann, Chief Investment Strategist.

For more information, please contact Kelsey Mowrey, President of Motley Fool Asset Management or visit .

About Motley Fool Asset Management

Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC (“MFAM”) is the investment adviser to ETFs. MFAM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Motley Fool Investment Management, LLC, whose parent company, The Motley Fool Holdings, Inc., is a multimedia financial-services holding company.

MFAM is an investment firm with six proprietary ETFs. MFAM is an affiliate of The Motley Fool, LLC (“TMF”), a separate legal entity, offering investors a way to put the Foolish philosophy to work without having to pick stocks themselves. MFAM proudly offers three actively managed ETFs, and three passive ETFs. Together, their products can work in combinations to potentially create a complete, well-diversified equity portfolio. Individually, they can add additional layers of diversification that can differ from broad market performance.

Disclosures

Motley Fool Asset Management's ETFs are each a series of The RBB Fund, Inc. and are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

The investment advisor for each fund is Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC (“MFAM”). MFAM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Motley Fool Investment Management, LLC, whose parent company, The Motley Fool Holdings, Inc., which is a multimedia financial-services holding company. MFAM, an affiliate of The Motley Fool, LLC (“TMF”), is a separate legal entity. No TMF analyst is involved in the investment decision-making or daily operations of MFAM. With respect to its actively-managed funds, MFAM does not attempt to track any TMF services and, as such, those funds may diverge completely from TMF's services.

All investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Each of MFAM funds invests in particular market capitalizations or qualification distinct to that individual fund, including small cap stocks and mid cap stocks, thus each fund's performance will be especially sensitive to market conditions that particularly affect that fund's particular market. Some funds are non-diversified, which means its NAV, market price and total returns may fluctuate or fall more than a diversified fund. Gains or losses on a single stock may have a greater impact on any of MFAM's funds. For these and other reasons, there is no guarantee any of MFAM funds will achieve its particular, stated objective.

Please consider the charges, risks, expenses, and investment objectives carefully before you invest. Please see the prospectuses for the Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF, the Motley Fool Mid Cap Growth ETF, the Motley Fool 100 ETF, the Motley Fool Small Cap Growth ETF, the Motley Fool Next Index ETF and the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF containing this and other information. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. Visit to read these prospectuses.

NON-U.S. RESIDENTS AND APPLICABLE LAW. The Site is hosted in the United States of America. MFAM and their representatives may transact business only in states where they are registered, excluded, or exempted from state registration requirements. MFAM makes no representations or warranties that the pages or other materials on the Site are appropriate for use outside the United States. If you choose to access the Site from a location outside the United States, you do so at your own risk and are responsible for complying with all applicable local laws. No investment product or service referred to on this site is intended to be made available in any country or other jurisdiction where such availability (or offer or sale of such product or service) would violate applicable laws or regulations. This Site will not be considered a solicitation for or offering of any investment product or service to any person in any jurisdiction where such solicitation or offering would be illegal.

