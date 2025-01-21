Coupling Agent Market Predicted To Expand At A CAGR Of 4.28% To Reach US$751.207 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The coupling agent is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.28% accounting for US$751.207 million by 2030 from US$609.309 million in 2025.

A new analysis report on the global coupling agent market, which is forecasted between 2025 and 2030, has been published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence. A coupling agent is a molecule that links inorganic and organic components, specifically between a nonmetal and a carbon-based or organic element. It has two ends: an inorganic-philic group that forms chemical interactions with inorganic components such as glass, metal oxides, or minerals, and an organic-philic group that interacts with organic materials such as polymers or resins. As per the report, the global coupling agent market is anticipated to develop at a considerable pace. Coupling agents evolve based on their functional features, improving device performance, dependability, and durability. They are used to enhance the electrical characteristics and performance efficiency of materials, as well as the joint strength and durability of electronic components, resulting in a lower chance of failure and a longer product lifespan. They serve as a thermal management agent and increase device dependability, including heat dissipation characteristics to avoid overheating.According to JEITA figures, the worldwide electronics and information technology sectors are expected to be worth US$3,686.8 billion in 2024, up 9% from US$3,382.6 billion in 2023. Meanwhile, worldwide electronic component manufacturing is expected to expand by 7%, from US$2,146 million in 2023 to US$2,301 million in 2024. Furthermore, these compounds are moisture resistant, which protects electronic components from corrosion caused by humidity. As the need for smaller, quicker, and more efficient devices grows, coupling agents will play an increasingly important role in allowing these developments.View a sample of the report or purchase the complete study atBased on type, the coupling agent market is divided into silane coupling agents, titanate coupling agents, zirconate coupling agents, and others. The silane coupling agents are anticipated to be in a dominant position because of their versatility and efficacy in improving the adhesion between inorganic fillers and organic polymers. Titanate coupling agents are better for high-performance applications requiring heat resistance and durability, while zirconate coupling agents offer some unique properties, such as high-temperature stability and hydrolysis resistance.The coupling agent market is categorized based on application into rubber, paints and coatings, plastics, adhesives and sealants, and others. This segmentation reflects the diverse range of industries where coupling agents are employed to improve adhesion between inorganic fillers and organic matrices. In rubber, they enhance filler-rubber interaction, while in paints and coatings, they improve pigment dispersion and adhesion to the substrate. In plastics, they are crucial for creating high-performance composites, and in adhesives and sealants, they contribute to stronger and more durable bonds.Based on the end-user industry, the coupling agent market is bifurcated into construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The construction industry is one of the major consumers, while the automotive and electronics sectors also significantly use coupling agents to improve the performance of their respective products. The healthcare and pharmaceutical industry also utilizes coupling agents to enhance the properties of medical devices and formulations.Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the coupling agent market due to quickly emerging industrial expansion, a thriving automotive sector, and a growing need for renewable energy. Countries such as China and India are experiencing rapid industrialization. As a result, in industries such as automobiles, construction, and electronics, the need for coupling agents will increase in these nations. According to IBEF statistics, India will achieve a total aim of US$300 billion in electronics production and US$120 billion in exports by 2025-26.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global coupling agent market that have been covered are BASF SE, Dow, and Arkema among others.This analytics report segments the global coupling agent market on the following basis:.By TypeoSilane Coupling AgentsoTitanate Coupling AgentsoZirconate Coupling AgentsoOthers.By ApplicationoRubberoPaints and CoatingsoPlasticsoAdhesives and SealantsoOthers.By End-User IndustryoConstructionoAutomotiveoElectrical & ElectronicsoHealthcare and PharmaceuticalsoOthers.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoIsraeloOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoSouth KoreaoTaiwanoThailandoIndonesiaoOthers.Companies ProfiledoBASF SEoDowoWacker Chemie AGoEvonik Industries AGoMomentive Performance MaterialsoShin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.o3M CompanyoArkemaoAdvanced Polymero JNC CorporationoGelest Inc. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global coupling agent market that have been covered are BASF SE, Dow, and Arkema among others. This analytics report segments the global coupling agent market on the following basis: .By Type oSilane Coupling Agents oTitanate Coupling Agents oZirconate Coupling Agents oOthers .By Application oRubber oPaints and Coatings oPlastics oAdhesives and Sealants oOthers .By End-User Industry oConstruction oAutomotive oElectrical & Electronics oHealthcare and Pharmaceuticals oOthers .By Geography .North America oUSA oCanada oMexico .South America oBrazil oArgentina oOthers .Europe oUnited Kingdom oGermany oFrance oItaly oSpain oOthers .Middle East and Africa oSaudi Arabia oUAE oIsrael oOthers .Asia Pacific oChina oIndia oJapan oSouth Korea oTaiwan oThailand oIndonesia oOthers .Companies Profiled oBASF SE oDow oWacker Chemie AG oEvonik Industries AG oMomentive Performance Materials oShin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. o3M Company oArkema oAdvanced Polymer oJNC Corporation oGelest Inc. (Mitsubishi Chemical Group) oChemPoint

