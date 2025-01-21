Indian security forces kill 14 Maoist rebels, including prominent commander

(MENAFN) Indian security forces killed at least 14 Maoist rebels, including a prominent commander, on Tuesday in what the interior described as one of the most intense clashes in recent times.



The interior identified the slain commander as Jairam, also known as Chalpati, who had a $115,000 bounty on his head.



New Delhi has intensified its efforts to end the long-standing conflict with the Maoists. Tuesday's encounter followed a similar confrontation on January 16, when 12 Maoists were killed in the forests of Chhattisgarh, a stronghold of the rebels.



The insurgency, which has been ongoing for decades, has claimed over 10,000 lives. The rebels, who argue they are fighting for the rights of marginalized communities in India’s resource-rich central regions, have faced sustained military pressure. Official reports state that 287 rebels were killed in 2024.



The rebels, commonly referred to as Naxalites after the district where their armed movement started in 1967, were influenced by the ideology of Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong.



