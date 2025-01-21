LB Networks Supports Conterra Networks Customer Empowerment With The Netpulse360 Portal.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conterra Networks, a national leader in providing fiber-optic network-based infrastructure and services, is raising the bar for customer experience with the launch of NetPulse360, a cutting-edge customer portal powered by LB Networks' Business Service Portal (BSP). The provides customers with real-time insights and comprehensive visibility into the performance of their Conterra services.

Actionable Insights for Customers

NetPulse360 offers an intuitive interface that delivers instant access to health, service performance, and detailed reporting. With this tool, Conterra customers can monitor their services in real time, empowering them to make data-driven decisions about their critical network assets.

Key Features and Benefits of NetPulse360:



Dynamic User Interface: Intuitive design for monitoring service status and network health.

Comprehensive Reporting: Access detailed metrics on service availability, latency, jitter, and more. Proactive Issue Management: Identify and address potential issues before they impact operations.

"Our enterprise, education, and carrier customers have been asking for actionable insights into their Internet and Ethernet networks, and we've answered with NetPulse360," said Grant Sullivan, Vice President of Product and Marketing at Conterra Networks. "This portal provides the transparency and control our customers need to evolve their technology strategies."

"LB Networks is excited to contribute to Conterra's success. It's exciting to see how NetPulse360 leverages the capabilities of BSP to achieve Conterra's business objectives." stated Raymond Chiu CEO of LB Networks.

LB Networks' Business Service Portal (BSP), the engine behind NetPulse360, empowers service providers with customizable, dynamic customer portals that enhance service delivery and differentiate them from competitors. BSP reduces churn and accelerates sales cycles, making it a powerful tool for carriers aiming to retain and grow their customer base.

Ready to take control of your network? Contact us today to learn how NetPulse360 and BSP can revolutionize your service delivery and elevate customer satisfaction.

About Conterra Networks

Conterra Networks is a national leader in the design, deployment, and operation of fiber-optic network-based services, providing advanced high-capacity communications networks to education, healthcare, government, carrier, and enterprise customers across the United States. With over 14,000 route miles of fiber and more than 8,000 on-net locations, Conterra offers a robust, flexible, and secure fiber network backbone optimized for low-latency and high-bandwidth applications. Conterra is owned by affiliates of APG and Fiera Infrastructure. For more information, please visit .

About LB Networks

LB Networks' OcularIP and Business Service Portal differentiate carriers' service and relieve price pressures while increasing ARPU and accelerating new customer growth.

LB Networks is empowering carriers worldwide to optimize their service delivery visualization and reporting. These carriers save millions in compliance reporting credits while supporting revenue growth through the award-winning Business Service Portal. The platforms' success-based usage SaaS model can be implemented in days. For more information, please click on or Contact Scott Shelly [email protected] .

