Invitation: Sobi's Q4 And FY 2024 Report

Sobi plans to publish its report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on 5 February 2025 at 08:00 CET.

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors, analysts, and the are invited to a call on the same day at 14:30 CET, 13:30 GMT, and 08:30 EST. The call will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi. The slides will be made available on sobi before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 631 570 56 13

For other countries, please find the details her .

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2023, revenue amounted to SEK 22.1 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi and LinkedIn .

