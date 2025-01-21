Intelichart Achieves HITRUST R2 Certification Demonstrating The Highest Level Of Information Protection Assurance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Globally recognized certification affirms InteliChart's commitment to robust cybersecurity and data protection.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart , an award-winning provider of patient engagement solutions, proudly announces it has achieved the HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification in late 2024. This accomplishment demonstrates compliance with the highest standards of information security, reinforcing InteliChart's dedication to protecting sensitive information and managing cybersecurity risks effectively. With this certification, InteliChart joins an elite group recognized for excellence in data protection and regulatory compliance.

The HITRUST r2 Certification is globally acknowledged as the gold standard for information security assurance, validating that organizations like InteliChart have implemented effective and comprehensive information security controls. By achieving this certification, InteliChart simplifies the due diligence process for prospective clients, ensuring a streamlined sales process and fostering confidence in its commitment to data protection.

"At InteliChart, we understand the responsibility of protecting patient data and are deeply committed to ensuring the highest standards in data security," said Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart. "Achieving HITRUST r2 Certification is a significant accomplishment and a testament to our team's dedication. I'm incredibly proud of the collective effort and culture of collaboration that brought this project to fruition, enhancing security for our clients and reinforcing their trust in us as a partner."

InteliChart's HITRUST r2 Certification assures clients and partners of a robust security framework that meets rigorous regulatory requirements, providing peace of mind and enhancing efficiency. For current and future clients, this certification represents InteliChart's commitment to secure, reliable patient engagement solutions, allowing healthcare providers to focus more on delivering quality care and less on data security concerns.

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations at HITRUST . "HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates InteliChart is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

In addition to HITRUST r2, InteliChart holds SOC 2, HITRUST Practitioner, HIPAA Security Certification, and NIST certifications, underscoring the company's continued dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data protection and privacy across the healthcare industry.

InteliChart's achievement of the HITRUST r2 Certification reflects its proactive stance on security, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the healthcare technology industry. The company remains committed to upholding the highest standards of data protection, supporting healthcare providers and patients alike in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers the award-winning Healthy Outcomes patient-engagement platform. This platform is tailored to help healthcare providers meet the digital health expectations of patients and achieve optimal health outcomes. Their comprehensive suite of patient engagement solutions includes the Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eHealth. Renowned EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems, and medical practices have chosen InteliChart as their preferred patient engagement platform. These collective endorsements represent over 80 million patient records. InteliChart maintains API integration with more than 40 EHR systems, enabling seamless access to the entire suite of Healthy Outcomes solutions. For more detailed information about InteliChart and the Healthy Outcomes platform, visit

