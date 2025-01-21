Creative Realities Expands Into Live Venue And IPTV Verticals, Welcomes Michael Baez As VP Of Business Development

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic growth drives vertical expansion beyond stadiums and arenas

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, (NASDAQ: CREX), a leading provider of digital signage and solutions, is proud to announce its expansion into live venue and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) verticals, building on the extraordinary success of its past 18 months in the space. To further accelerate this momentum, Creative Realities welcomes veteran Michael Baez as its Vice President of IPTV Business Development for the newly formalized business unit.

The expansion reflects Creative Realities' commitment to delivering best-in-class integrated solutions for live venues while broadening its reach into new verticals, including convention centers, transit hubs, casinos, hospitality and corporate communications. This strategic initiative builds on Creative Realities' significant accomplishments in the sports and entertainment space, with projects for major clients such as the San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics, and the Dallas Cowboys.

“The recent success of our Live Venue and IPTV team warrants our investment in supporting the expansion of this team,” said Rick Mills, CEO at Creative Realities.“They play a critical role in our vision, providing brand exposure at the highest levels and delivering impactful solutions to our clients. We're excited to see even more growth as we continue to diversify into adjacent verticals.”

Michael Baez joins Creative Realities with over a decade of experience in the IPTV industry, having previously led Uniguest's efforts in developing its sports and entertainment business. With more than 20 years of expertise in sales and engineering, Baez brings a results-driven approach to IPTV and digital signage. His focus includes broadening Creative Realities' technology offerings and crafting innovative strategies for monetization and ROI, ensuring the company continues to deliver impactful solutions for both existing and emerging markets.

“We are beyond excited about Mike joining the team,” said Lee Summers, President of Sports and Entertainment at Creative Realities.“I have had the privilege of working alongside him in the field while he was at Uniguest, and he is one of a kind. He brings an equal balance of sales and engineering expertise, and is a collaborative and approachable leader. His addition to Creative Realities marks a pivotal moment in our continued growth.”

Creative Realities is setting itself apart in the live venue and IPTV markets with its comprehensive, end-to-end approach. Unlike many integrators that stop at deployment, Creative Realities offers robust“Day 2” support through its in-house engineering and technical teams, ensuring systems are optimized long after installation. This eliminates reliance on third-party vendors, a common industry challenge, and delivers consistent service tailored to each client's unique needs.

In addition to ongoing support, Creative Realities provides a strategic edge with its network strategy expertise, helping clients maximize ROI through tailored content creation and monetization plans. The company also leverages its procurement power with global partners like Samsung and LG to secure competitive hardware pricing, passing those savings directly to clients. By combining long-term support, strategic insights and cost-efficiency, Creative Realities delivers unmatched value for live venues while leading expansion into unique verticals.

“My priority is to broaden Creative Realities' offerings and deliver a complete suite of solutions tailored to our clients' evolving needs,” said Michael Baez, new VP of IPTV Business Development at Creative Realities.“By expanding our technology solutions and focusing on strategies that maximize monetization and ROI, we're not just meeting client expectations-we're helping them unlock the untapped potential of their spaces and investments.”

This strategic expansion solidifies Creative Realities as a comprehensive provider of live venue and IPTV solutions, offering clients a seamless process for consistent performance and measurable success.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops, and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues.

