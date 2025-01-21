700Credit Is Honored To Be Recognized By Auto Tech Outlook Magazine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Selected for our leadership position in Driver's License Authentication

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull, identity verification and fraud detection platforms, is being recognized by Auto Tech Outlook Magazine as having the“Driver's License Authentication of the Year”.

This award is in recognition of 700Credit's reputation and trust among dealers and peers, evident in the numerous nominations received from subscribers along with a comprehensive evaluation by a panel of C-level executives, industry thought leaders, and their editorial board.

Today, the automotive retail industry is at a critical crossroads with rising fraud, tightened regulatory compliance, and the growing need to secure sensitive customer data. Dealers require the right tools for effective scanning to protect their customers and prevent costly scams.

These challenges are being addressed by 700Credit, a trusted provider of driver's license authentication platforms for automotive, RV, powersports, and marine dealers across the U.S. With its new driver's license authentication solutions, QuickScan (mobile scanner), and ID Drive (physical scanner), the company is committed to improving/extending its value proposition across the automotive industry.

“We at 700Credit are very proud to be recognized by Auto Tech Outlook for our efforts to provide our dealership customers a layer of protection to assist in fighting fraud, a growing issue in our industry and all dealerships should be reviewing driver's license authentication solutions and adding to their workflows”, stated Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit.

Many dealerships still handle driver's licenses manually making photocopies, storing them in physical deal jackets or asking consumers to send them via email or text. These outdated methods create a security nightmare, as safeguarding this data across multiple touchpoints becomes nearly impossible without a streamlined policy.

This is where QuickScan comes in. Designed to simplify identity verification, QuickScan replaces manual, high-risk methods with a secure, automated system. It is particularly ideal for remote transactions, such as vehicle deliveries, as it eliminates the need for dealership personnel to handle physical licenses.

To learn more visit our website at

About 700Credit

700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions, soft pull products, identity theft and driver's license authentication platforms. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, Safeguards Rule protection, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices, and mobile and in-store driver's license authentication solutions. For more information about 700Credit, visit .

Media Contacts

Susan Burke

sburke@700credit.com

(616) 240-9853