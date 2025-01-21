OTC Markets Group Welcomes Sol Strategies Inc. To OTCQX

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL; OTCQX: CYFRF), a company dedicated to investing in and providing infrastructure for the blockchain ecosystem, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Sol Strategies Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Sol Strategies Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“CYFRF.” U.S. investors can find current disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Sol Strategies Inc.

Sol Strategies is a Canadian company committed to the continued development of the Solana blockchain and ecosystem through its private equity and financial markets activities

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit .

