Applied Therapeutics Appoints Reena Thomas Colacot As Vice President And Head Of Quality

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to creating transformative treatments for rare disease, today announced the appointment of Reena Thomas Colacot as Vice President and Head of Quality. Ms. Colacot joins Applied with over 25 years of quality leadership experience across the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. In this newly created role, she will report directly to the executive leadership team and Executive Chairman, and will be responsible for overseeing all quality matters, including Good Manufacturing Practices, Good Laboratory Practices, and Good Clinical Practices.

“We are pleased to welcome Reena to Applied and are confident that her wealth of experience as a leader across quality functions will support our mission of meeting the unmet needs of patients with rare diseases,” said John H. Johnson, Executive Chairman of Applied Therapeutics.

“I am excited to join Applied and work alongside this talented management team. They share my commitment to the highest standards of quality and my dedication to improving the lives of patients,” said Ms. Colacot.

Ms. Colacot brings over 25 years of leadership experience across quality roles, most recently at Bellus Health, Inc., where she built and led the quality and compliance functions. Following the acquisition of Bellus Health by GSK plc in 2023, Ms. Colacot continued to provide quality oversight in support of the successful integration and knowledge transfer of Bellus Health's primary asset to GSK. Throughout her career, Ms. Colacot has led quality functions across clinical, research and development, commercial, and regulatory teams. Prior to Bellus Health, she served as Executive Director, Quality Assurance at Quotient Sciences and previously held leadership roles in quality assurance at the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI), Antares Pharma Inc., McNeil Consumer Healthcare, and Laureate Pharma Inc/Purdue Biopharma. Ms. Colacot holds an M.S. in Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs from the Temple University School of Pharmacy and an M.S. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

