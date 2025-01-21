عربي


Southern States Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results


1/21/2025 7:16:31 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fourth Quarter 2024 Performance and Operational Highlights

  • Net income of $11.2 million, or $1.11 per diluted share
  • Core net income(1) of $10.5 million, or $1.04 per diluted share(1)
  • Pretax pre-provision core net income(1) of $14.0 million
  • Net interest income of $25.1 million, an increase of $804,000 from the prior quarter
  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) of 3.66%, up 1 basis point from the prior quarter
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.55%; return on average stockholders' equity (“ROAE”) of 16.13%; and return on average tangible common equity (“ROATCE”)(1) of 18.87%
  • Core ROAA(1) of 1.45%; and core ROATCE(1) of 17.67%
  • Efficiency ratio of 46.67%; and core efficiency ratio of 47.78%
  • Linked-quarter loans grew 4.9% annualized
  • Linked-quarter total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, grew 6.2% annualized
  • Linked-quarter brokered deposits declined (22.7)%

ANNISTON, Ala., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK) (“Southern States” or the“Company”), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the“Bank”), today reported net income of $11.2 million, or $1.11 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $7.4 million, or $0.76 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024, and net income of $8.9 million, or $0.99 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company reported core net income of $10.5 million, or $1.04 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares to core net income of $8.7 million, or $0.89 diluted core earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2024, and core net income of $7.3 million, or $0.81 diluted core earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023 (see“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”).

CEO Commentary
Mark Chambers, Chief Executive Officer and President of Southern States Bancshares, Inc., said“We are proud to report record net income of $11.2 million for the fourth quarter and $34.9 million for the full year, a testament to our team's diligent execution and superior customer service. Our strong operating results reflect our continued consistent growth supported by a healthy net interest margin of 3.66% for the fourth quarter, coupled with an efficiency ratio of 46.67%.”
“We remain firmly committed to prudently managing our franchise for sustainable growth across our dynamic footprint. That starts with maintaining excellent credit quality and strong capital levels. Disciplined underwriting is critical to our success, and at year end, nonperforming loans accounted for just 0.29% of total loans.''
“In August 2024, we completed the acquisition of Century Bank and have now seamlessly integrated its customers and team members into our organization. It enhances our presence in Georgia, especially in the high-growth Atlanta metro market, and elevates our position as a premier Southeastern community bank. With 15 full-service branches and two loan production offices across the vibrant economies in Alabama and Georgia, we have substantially expanded and strengthened Southern States Bank's community banking platform, which we believe sets us up to deliver resilient growth and shareholder returns in 2025.”


Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Three Months Ended % Change December 31, 2024 vs.
December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2024 		December 31,
2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Average interest-earning assets $ 2,722,907 $ 2,645,388 $ 2,195,381 2.9 % 24.0 %
Net interest income $ 25,050 $ 24,246 $ 20,404 3.3 % 22.8 %
Net interest margin 3.66 % 3.65 % 3.69 % 1 bps (3) bps

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $25.1 million, an increase of 3.3% from $24.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase was substantially due to a decrease in higher-cost brokered deposits as a result of calls and repayments at maturity and replaced with less expensive core deposits.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $4.6 million, or 22.8%. The increase was mainly driven by significant organic growth, coupled with the acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.66%, compared to 3.65% for the third quarter of 2024. The slight increase was primarily due to cost savings attributed to calls and repayments at maturity on higher-cost brokered deposits.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest margin decreased slightly from 3.69%. The decrease was primarily the result of the decrease in interest rates. The acquisition of Century Bank resulted in a positive impact to the net interest margin, effectively helping to reduce the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.


Noninterest Income
Three Months Ended % Change December 31, 2024 vs.
December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2024 		December 31,
2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 565 $ 532 $ 441 6.2 % 28.1 %
Swap fees (expense) 17 (9 ) 70 288.9 % (75.7) %
SBA/USDA fees 89 179 70 (50.3) % 27.1 %
Mortgage origination fees 55 112 87 (50.9) % (36.8)
Net gain on securities 25 75 98 (66.7) % (74.5) %
Employee retention credit (“ERC”) 1,154 - - N/A N/A
Other operating income 1,085 868 2,352 25.0 % (53.9) %
Total noninterest income $ 2,990 $ 1,757 $ 3,118 70.2 % (4.1) %

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $3.0 million, an increase of 70.2% from $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. The Company applied for the Voluntary Disclosure Program (“VDP”) associated with the ERC program during the third quarter of 2023 and received approval during the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth quarter of 2024 included $1.2 million in ERC as a participant in the program.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest income decreased 4.1% from $3.1 million. The fourth quarter of 2023 included a $1.9 million fee related to the early payoff of a $12.0 million purchased loan. As this was unusually large and atypical for the Bank, it was recorded as noninterest income instead of interest income, which would have impacted the net interest margin. The fourth quarter of 2024 included the $1.2 million in ERC discussed earlier. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 resulted in additional noninterest income during the fourth quarter of 2024.


Noninterest Expense
Three Months Ended % Change December 31, 2024 vs.
December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2024 		December 31,
2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Salaries and employee benefits $ 7,002 $ 6,876 $ 5,739 1.8 % 22.0 %
Equipment and occupancy expenses 851 814 681 4.5 % 25.0 %
Data processing fees 960 781 639 22.9 % 50.2 %
Regulatory assessments 441 414 355 6.5 % 24.2 %
Professional fees related to ERC 236 - - N/A N/A
Merger-related expenses - 1,511 - N/A N/A
Other operating expenses 3,584 3,291 2,303 8.9 % 55.6 %
Total noninterest expenses $ 13,074 $ 13,687 $ 9,717 (4.5) % 34.5 %

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $13.1 million, a decrease of 4.5% from $13.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. The third quarter of 2024 included merger-related expenses of $1.5 million, of which $961,000 was not deductible for taxes, as a result of the acquisition of Century Bank. The fourth quarter of 2024 included professional fees paid to a third party related to ERC, along with an overall increase in noninterest expense as a result of the full-quarter recognition of the acquisition of Century Bank.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest expense increased 34.5% from $9.7 million. The acquisition of Century Bank on July 31, 2024 resulted in additional noninterest expense during the fourth quarter of 2024.


Loans and Credit Quality
Three Months Ended % Change December 31, 2024 vs.
December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2024 		December 31,
2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Gross loans $ 2,233,244 $ 2,205,747 $ 1,890,677 1.2 % 18.1 %
Unearned income (6,675 ) (6,536 ) (6,169 ) 2.1 % 8.2 %
Loans, net of unearned income (“Loans”) 2,226,569 2,199,211 1,884,508 1.2 % 18.2 %
Average loans, net of unearned (“Average loans”) $ 2,205,892 $ 2,134,318 $ 1,814,484 3.4 % 21.6 %
Nonperforming loans (“NPL”) $ 6,533 $ 7,868 $ 1,177 (17.0) % 455.1 %
Provision for credit losses $ 72 $ 2,583 $ 2,579 (97.2) % (97.2) %
Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) $ 28,338 $ 28,061 $ 24,378 1.0 % 16.2 %
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (205 ) $ 350 $ 382 158.6 % 153.7 %
NPL to gross loans 0.29 % 0.36 % 0.06 %
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans(1) (0.04) % 0.07 % 0.08 %
ACL to loans 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.29 %
(1) Ratio is annualized.

Loans, net of unearned income, were $2.2 billion at December 31, 2024, up $27.4 million from September 30, 2024 and up $342.1 million from December 31, 2023. The linked-quarter increase in loans was primarily attributable to new business growth across our footprint. The year-over-year increase in loans was primarily attributable the new business growth across our footprint, coupled with the acquisition of Century Bank, which resulted in additional loans of $131.7 million at December 31, 2024.

Nonperforming loans totaled $6.5 million, or 0.29% of gross loans, at December 31, 2024, compared with $7.9 million, or 0.36% of gross loans, at September 30, 2024, and $1.2 million, or 0.06% of gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The $1.3 million net decrease in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to a significant commercial and industrial loan being paid down. The $5.4 million net increase in nonperforming loans from December 31, 2023, was primarily attributable to a significant commercial and industrial loan, which has since been paid down, and a commercial real estate loan being placed on nonaccrual status.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $72,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. Provision in the third quarter of 2024 included a $1.7 million provision as a result of the acquisition of Century Bank as well as additional provisions based on growth.

Net recoveries for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $205,000, or (0.04)% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $350,000, or 0.07% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $382,000, or 0.08% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2023. The net recoveries received in the fourth quarter of 2024 were primarily related to a pool of consumer loans charged-off in the third quarter. The charge-offs recorded during the third quarter of 2024 were substantially related to a purchased pool of consumer loans for which the borrower filed for bankruptcy. The loan was fully charged-off as of September 30, 2024.

The Company's allowance for credit losses was 1.27% of total loans and 433.77% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024, compared with 1.28% of total loans and 356.65% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2024. Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $1.4 million at December 31, 2024.



Deposits
Three Months Ended % Change December 31, 2024 vs.
December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2024 		December 31,
2023
(Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 575,357 $ 546,282 $ 437,959 5.3 % 31.4 %
Interest-bearing deposits 1,835,940 1,874,264 1,580,230 (2.0) % 16.2 %
Total deposits $ 2,411,297 $ 2,420,546 $ 2,018,189 (0.4) % 19.5 %
Uninsured deposits $ 760,141 $ 735,676 $ 615,651 3.3 % 23.5 %
Uninsured deposits to total deposits and accrued interest on deposits 31.50 % 30.37 % 30.51 %
Noninterest deposits to total deposits 23.86 % 22.57 % 21.70 %

Total deposits were $2.4 billion at December 31, 2024, down slightly from $2.4 billion at September 30, 2024 and up from $2.0 billion at December 31, 2023. The $9.2 million decrease in total deposits in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $44.1 million decrease in brokered deposits due to calls and maturation, partially offset by an increase of $29.1 million in noninterest-bearing deposits. Total brokered deposits were $150.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $194.2 million at September 30, 2024. Excluding brokered deposits, total deposits increased $34.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.


Capital
December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		December 31,
2023
Company Bank Company Bank Company Bank
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.67 % 11.45 % 8.64 % 11.48 % 8.99 % 12.01 %
Risk-based capital ratios:
Common equity tier 1 (“CET1”) capital ratio 9.84 % 12.99 % 9.36 % 12.43 % 9.20 % 12.30 %
Tier 1 capital ratio 9.84 % 12.99 % 9.36 % 12.43 % 9.20 % 12.30 %
Total capital ratio 14.73 % 14.18 % 14.18 % 13.59 % 14.29 % 13.45 %

As of December 31, 2024, total stockholders' equity was $279.9 million, up from $271.4 million at September 30, 2024. The increase of $8.5 million was substantially due to strong earnings growth, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive losses resulting from changes in the value of available for sale securities.

About Southern States Bancshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Anniston, Alabama, Southern States Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals in its communities. The Bank operates 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia and two loan production offices in Atlanta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which reflect our current expectations and beliefs with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. This may be especially true given recent events and trends in the banking industry. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the dates made, we cannot give any assurance that such expectations will prove correct and actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under the section entitled“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors”. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.

These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as“may,”“can,”“should,”“could,”“to be,”“predict,”“potential,”“believe,”“will likely result,”“expect,”“continue,”“will,”“likely,”“anticipate,”“seek,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“target,”“project,”“would” and“outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other similar words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and may include statements about our acquisition of Century Bank of Georgia, business strategy and prospects for growth, operations, ability to pay dividends, competition, regulation and general economic conditions.

Contact Information
Lynn Joyce Margaret Boyce
(205) 820-8065 (310) 622-8247
... ...


SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		December 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023
Results of Operations
Interest income $ 44,977 $ 45,068 $ 36,172 $ 169,781 $ 132,260
Interest expense 19,927 20,822 15,768 78,074 52,148
Net interest income 25,050 24,246 20,404 91,707 80,112
Provision for credit losses 72 2,583 2,579 4,957 6,090
Net interest income after provision 24,978 21,663 17,825 86,750 74,022
Noninterest income 2,990 1,757 3,118 7,390 8,874
Noninterest expense 13,074 13,687 9,717 48,548 41,876
Income tax expense 3,696 2,380 2,330 10,724 9,068
Net income $ 11,198 $ 7,353 $ 8,896 $ 34,868 $ 31,952
Core net income(1) $ 10,484 $ 8,675 $ 7,289 $ 36,339 $ 31,190
Share and Per Share Data
Shares issued and outstanding 9,889,260 9,882,350 8,841,349 9,889,260 8,841,349
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic 9,940,221 9,608,868 8,864,734 9,357,336 8,809,590
Diluted 10,061,735 9,725,884 9,021,358 9,503,994 9,038,004
Earnings per share:
Basic $ 1.13 $ 0.76 $ 1.00 $ 3.72 $ 3.63
Diluted 1.11 0.76 0.99 3.67 3.53
Core - diluted(1) 1.04 0.89 0.81 3.82 3.45
Book value per share 28.30 27.46 24.31 28.30 24.31
Tangible book value per share(1) 24.04 23.38 22.30 24.04 22.30
Cash dividends per common share 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.36 0.36
Performance and Financial Ratios
ROAA 1.55 % 1.05 % 1.53 % 1.31 % 1.44 %
ROAE 16.13 % 11.89 % 17.02 % 14.39 % 16.16 %
Core ROAA(1) 1.45 % 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.36 % 1.41 %
ROATCE(1) 18.87 % 13.35 % 18.62 % 16.10 % 17.78 %
Core ROATCE(1) 17.67 % 15.74 % 15.26 % 16.78 % 17.35 %
NIM 3.66 % 3.65 % 3.69 % 3.61 % 3.81 %
NIM - FTE(1) 3.67 % 3.66 % 3.71 % 3.63 % 3.82 %
Net interest spread 2.64 % 2.66 % 2.73 % 2.62 % 2.92 %
Yield on loans 7.03 % 7.21 % 6.91 % 7.12 % 6.70 %
Yield on interest-earning assets 6.57 % 6.78 % 6.54 % 6.69 % 6.29 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.93 % 4.12 % 3.81 % 4.07 % 3.37 %
Cost of funds(2) 3.09 % 3.31 % 3.03 % 3.27 % 2.63 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.83 % 4.03 % 3.66 % 3.96 % 3.19 %
Cost of total deposits 2.96 % 3.19 % 2.86 % 3.13 % 2.44 %
Noninterest deposits to total deposits 23.86 % 22.57 % 21.70 % 23.86 % 21.70 %
Core deposits to total deposits 87.90 % 86.30 % 83.70 % 87.90 % 83.70 %
Uninsured deposits to total deposits and accrued interest on deposits 31.50 % 30.37 % 30.51 % 31.50 % 30.51 %
Total loans to total deposits 92.34 % 90.86 % 93.38 % 92.34 % 93.38 %
Efficiency ratio 46.67 % 52.79 % 41.48 % 49.04 % 47.35 %
Core efficiency ratio(1) 47.78 % 46.96 % 45.78 % 46.66 % 46.74 %

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.
(2) Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		December 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023
Financial Condition (ending)
Total loans $ 2,226,569 $ 2,199,211 $ 1,884,508 $ 2,226,569 $ 1,884,508
Total securities 216,481 217,692 198,632 216,481 198,632
Total assets 2,849,264 2,841,440 2,446,663 2,849,264 2,446,663
Total noninterest bearing deposits 575,357 546,282 437,959 575,357 437,959
Total core deposits(1) 2,119,491 2,088,993 1,689,266 2,119,491 1,689,266
Total deposits 2,411,297 2,420,546 2,018,189 2,411,297 2,018,189
Total borrowings 131,224 121,083 183,673 131,224 183,673
Total liabilities 2,569,375 2,570,070 2,231,699 2,569,375 2,231,699
Total shareholders' equity 279,889 271,370 214,964 279,889 214,964
Financial Condition (average)
Total loans $ 2,205,892 $ 2,134,318 $ 1,814,484 $ 2,061,604 $ 1,711,006
Total securities 228,213 223,750 209,074 217,943 200,047
Total other interest-earning assets 288,802 287,320 171,823 257,533 192,433
Total interest-bearing assets 2,722,907 2,645,388 2,195,381 2,537,080 2,103,486
Total assets 2,875,981 2,777,215 2,303,398 2,664,353 2,211,742
Total noninterest-bearing deposits 552,898 490,450 420,019 470,376 436,571
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,893,906 1,874,861 1,502,348 1,783,493 1,422,453
Total deposits 2,446,804 2,365,311 1,922,367 2,253,869 1,859,024
Total borrowings 121,356 134,035 140,790 136,788 126,853
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,015,262 2,008,896 1,643,138 1,920,281 1,549,306
Total shareholders' equity 276,250 246,081 207,324 242,224 197,680
Asset Quality
Nonperforming loans $ 6,533 $ 7,868 $ 1,177 $ 6,533 $ 1,177
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) $ - $ 33 $ 33 $ - $ 33
Nonperforming assets (“NPA”) $ 6,533 $ 7,901 $ 1,210 $ 6,533 $ 1,210
Net (recovery) charge-offs to average loans(2) (0.04) % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.03 %
Provision for credit losses to average loans(2) 0.01 % 0.48 % 0.56 % 0.24 % 0.36 %
ACL to loans 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.29 % 1.27 % 1.29 %
ACL to gross loans 1.27 % 1.27 % 1.29 % 1.27 % 1.29 %
ACL to NPL 433.77 % 356.65 % 2071.20 % 433.77 % 2071.20 %
NPL to loans 0.29 % 0.36 % 0.06 % 0.29 % 0.06 %
NPL to gross loans 0.29 % 0.36 % 0.06 % 0.29 % 0.06 %
NPA to gross loans and OREO 0.29 % 0.36 % 0.06 % 0.29 % 0.06 %
NPA to total assets 0.23 % 0.28 % 0.05 % 0.23 % 0.05 %
Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios
Total shareholders' equity to total assets 9.82 % 9.55 % 8.79 % 9.82 % 8.79 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3) 8.47 % 8.25 % 8.12 % 8.47 % 8.12 %
Tier 1 capital ratio to average assets 8.67 % 8.64 % 8.99 % 8.67 % 8.99 %
Risk-based capital ratios:
CET1 capital ratio 9.84 % 9.36 % 9.20 % 9.84 % 9.20 %
Tier 1 capital ratio 9.84 % 9.36 % 9.20 % 9.84 % 9.20 %
Total capital ratio 14.73 % 14.18 % 14.29 % 14.73 % 14.29 %

(1) We define core deposits as total deposits excluding brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.
(2) Ratio is annualized.
(3) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most closely comparable GAAP financial measures.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		December 31,
2023
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks $ 27,321 $ 24,225 $ 19,710
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 153,833 182,559 134,846
Federal funds sold 79,080 71,072 96,095
Total cash and cash equivalents 260,234 277,856 250,651
Securities available for sale, at fair value 196,870 198,076 179,000
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,611 19,616 19,632
Other equity securities, at fair value 3,697 3,733 3,649
Restricted equity securities, at cost 4,441 4,418 5,684
Loans held for sale 404 415 450
Loans, net of unearned income 2,226,569 2,199,211 1,884,508
Less allowance for credit losses 28,338 28,061 24,378
Loans, net 2,198,231 2,171,150 1,860,130
Premises and equipment, net 32,048 32,319 26,426
Accrued interest receivable 10,111 10,114 8,711
Bank owned life insurance 39,431 39,159 29,884
Annuities 16,772 16,843 15,036
Foreclosed assets - 33 33
Goodwill 33,176 30,980 16,862
Core deposit intangible 8,939 9,338 899
Other assets 25,299 27,390 29,616
Total assets $ 2,849,264 $ 2,841,440 $ 2,446,663
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing $ 575,357 $ 546,282 $ 437,959
Interest-bearing 1,835,940 1,874,264 1,580,230
Total deposits 2,411,297 2,420,546 2,018,189
Other borrowings 17,979 7,976 26,994
FHLB advances 22,000 22,000 70,000
Subordinated notes 91,245 91,107 86,679
Accrued interest payable 2,172 2,214 1,519
Other liabilities 24,682 26,227 28,318
Total liabilities 2,569,375 2,570,070 2,231,699
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock 49,821 49,684 44,479
Capital surplus 106,637 106,046 78,361
Retained earnings 134,075 123,783 102,523
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,936 ) (5,866 ) (8,379 )
Unvested restricted stock (567 ) (723 ) (466 )
Vested restricted stock units (2,141 ) (1,554 ) (1,554 )
Total stockholders' equity 279,889 271,370 214,964
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,849,264 $ 2,841,440 $ 2,446,663


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		December 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023
(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited)
Interest income:
Loans, including fees $ 38,972 $ 38,690 $ 31,613 $ 146,712 $ 114,662
Taxable securities 2,237 2,205 1,986 8,462 6,806
Nontaxable securities 248 243 230 952 977
Other interest and dividends 3,520 3,930 2,343 13,655 9,815
Total interest income 44,977 45,068 36,172 169,781 132,260
Interest expense:
Deposits 18,223 18,990 13,869 70,630 45,368
Other borrowings 1,704 1,832 1,899 7,444 6,780
Total interest expense 19,927 20,822 15,768 78,074 52,148
Net interest income 25,050 24,246 20,404 91,707 80,112
Provision for credit losses 72 2,583 2,579 4,957 6,090
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 24,978 21,663 17,825 86,750 74,022
Noninterest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts 565 532 441 2,022 1,790
Swap fees (expense) 17 (9 ) 70 27 691
SBA/USDA fees 89 179 70 391 344
Mortgage origination fees 55 112 87 356 533
Net gain on securities 25 75 98 108 555
Employee retention credit 1,154 - - 1,162 -
Other operating income 1,085 868 2,352 3,324 4,961
Total noninterest income 2,990 1,757 3,118 7,390 8,874
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits 7,002 6,876 5,739 26,221 25,665
Equipment and occupancy expenses 851 814 681 3,021 2,776
Data processing fees 960 781 639 3,070 2,528
Regulatory assessments 441 414 355 1,590 1,198
Professional fees related to ERC 236 - - 236 -
Merger-related expenses - 1,511 - 1,511 -
Other operating expenses 3,584 3,291 2,303 12,899 9,709
Total noninterest expenses 13,074 13,687 9,717 48,548 41,876
Income before income taxes 14,894 9,733 11,226 45,592 41,020
Income tax expense 3,696 2,380 2,330 10,724 9,068
Net income $ 11,198 $ 7,353 $ 8,896 $ 34,868 $ 31,952
Basic earnings per share $ 1.13 $ 0.76 $ 1.00 $ 3.72 $ 3.63
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 0.76 $ 0.99 $ 3.67 $ 3.53


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
2024 		September 30,
2024 		December 31,
2023
Average
Balance 		Interest Yield/Rate Average
Balance 		Interest Yield/Rate Average
Balance 		Interest Yield/Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 2,205,892 $ 38,972 7.03 % $ 2,134,318 $ 38,690 7.21 % $ 1,814,484 $ 31,613 6.91 %
Taxable securities 181,456 2,237 4.90 % 177,164 2,205 4.95 % 163,537 1,986 4.82 %
Nontaxable securities 46,757 248 2.11 % 46,586 243 2.08 % 45,537 230 2.00 %
Other interest-earnings assets 288,802 3,520 4.85 % 287,320 3,930 5.44 % 171,823 2,343 5.41 %
Total interest-earning assets 2,722,907 44,977 6.57 % 2,645,388 45,068 6.78 % 2,195,381 36,172 6.54 %
Allowance for credit losses (28,280 ) (27,253 ) (22,666 )
Noninterest-earning assets 181,354 159,080 130,683
Total Assets $ 2,875,981 $ 2,777,215 $ 2,303,398
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 94,039 $ 27 0.12 % $ 95,040 $ 30 0.13 % $ 86,163 $ 23 0.11 %
Savings and money market accounts 1,112,679 10,279 3.68 % 1,042,661 10,264 3.92 % 885,548 8,445 3.78 %
Time deposits 687,188 7,917 4.58 % 737,160 8,696 4.69 % 530,637 5,401 4.04 %
FHLB advances 22,000 300 5.42 % 36,130 455 5.01 % 52,076 645 4.92 %
Other borrowings 99,356 1,404 5.63 % 97,905 1,377 5.59 % 88,714 1,254 5.61 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 2,015,262 $ 19,927 3.93 % $ 2,008,896 $ 20,822 4.12 % $ 1,643,138 $ 15,768 3.81 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 552,898 $ 490,450 $ 420,019
Other liabilities 31,571 31,788 32,917
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 584,469 522,238 452,936
Stockholders' Equity 276,250 246,081 207,324
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,875,981 $ 2,777,215 $ 2,303,398
Net interest income $ 25,050 $ 24,246 $ 20,404
Net interest spread(2) 2.64 % 2.66 % 2.73 %
Net interest margin(3) 3.66 % 3.65 % 3.69 %
Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5) 3.67 % 3.66 % 3.71 %
Cost of funds(6) 3.09 % 3.31 % 3.03 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.83 % 4.03 % 3.66 %
Cost of total deposits 2.96 % 3.19 % 2.86 %
  • Includes nonaccrual loans.
  • Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
  • Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
  • Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
  • Refer to“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
  • Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.
    AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
    (Dollars in thousands)
    Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,
    2024     		December 31,
    2023
    Average
    Balance     		Interest Yield/Rate Average
    Balance     		Interest Yield/Rate
    Assets:
    Interest-earning assets:
    Loans, net of unearned income(1) $ 2,061,604 $ 146,712 7.12 % $ 1,711,006 $ 114,662 6.70 %
    Taxable securities 171,878 8,462 4.92 % 152,707 6,806 4.46 %
    Nontaxable securities 46,065 952 2.07 % 47,340 977 2.06 %
    Other interest-earnings assets 257,533 13,655 5.30 % 192,433 9,815 5.10 %
    Total interest-earning assets 2,537,080 169,781 6.69 % 2,103,486 132,260 6.29 %
    Allowance for credit losses (26,302 ) (21,233 )
    Noninterest-earning assets 153,575 129,489
    Total Assets $ 2,664,353 $ 2,211,742
    Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
    Interest-bearing liabilities:
    Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 90,252 $ 105 0.12 % $ 90,231 $ 82 0.09 %
    Savings and money market accounts 997,349 38,576 3.87 % 851,351 28,124 3.30 %
    Time deposits 695,892 31,949 4.59 % 480,871 17,162 3.57 %
    FHLB advances 39,847 2,006 5.03 % 39,830 1,848 4.64 %
    Other borrowings 96,941 5,438 5.61 % 87,023 4,932 5.67 %
    Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,920,281 $ 78,074 4.07 % $ 1,549,306 $ 52,148 3.37 %
    Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
    Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 470,376 $ 436,571
    Other liabilities 31,472 28,185
    Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 501,848 464,756
    Stockholders' Equity 242,224 197,680
    Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,664,353 $ 2,211,742
    Net interest income $ 91,707 $ 80,112
    Net interest spread(2) 2.62 % 2.92 %
    Net interest margin(3) 3.61 % 3.81 %
    Net interest margin - FTE(4)(5) 3.63 % 3.82 %
    Cost of funds(6) 3.27 % 2.63 %
    Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.96 % 3.19 %
    Cost of total deposits 3.13 % 2.44 %
  • Includes nonaccrual loans.
  • Net interest spread is the difference between interest rates earned on interest earning assets and interest rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
  • Net interest margin is a ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period.
  • Net interest margin - FTE is a ratio of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income to average interest earning assets for the same period. It assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
  • Refer to“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
  • Includes total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest deposits.
    LOAN COMPOSITION
    (Dollars in thousands)
    December 31,
    2024     		September 30,
    2024     		December 31,
    2023
    Amount % of gross Amount % of gross Amount % of gross
    Real estate mortgages:
    Construction and development $ 238,634 10.7 % $ 245,275 11.1 % $ 242,960 12.9 %
    Residential 315,092 14.1 % 293,150 13.3 % 224,603 11.9 %
    Commercial 1,352,084 60.6 % 1,344,554 61.0 % 1,144,867 60.5 %
    Commercial and industrial 315,854 14.1 % 310,540 14.1 % 269,961 14.3 %
    Consumer and other 11,580 0.5 % 12,228 0.5 % 8,286 0.4 %
    Gross loans 2,233,244 100.0 % 2,205,747 100.0 % 1,890,677 100.0 %
    Unearned income (6,675 ) (6,536 ) (6,169 )
    Loans, net of unearned income 2,226,569 2,199,211 1,884,508
    Allowance for credit losses (28,338 ) (28,061 ) (24,378 )
    Loans, net $ 2,198,231 $ 2,171,150 $ 1,860,130


    DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
    (Dollars in thousands)
    December 31,
    2024     		September 30,
    2024     		December 31,
    2023
    Amount % of total Amount % of total Amount % of total
    Noninterest-bearing transaction $ 575,357 23.8 % $ 546,282 22.5 % $ 437,959 21.7 %
    Interest-bearing transaction 1,128,959 46.8 % 1,124,706 46.5 % 946,347 46.9 %
    Savings 52,472 2.2 % 53,565 2.2 % 35,412 1.7 %
    Time deposits, $250,000 and under 512,717 21.3 % 558,600 23.1 % 500,406 24.8 %
    Time deposits, over $250,000 141,792 5.9 % 137,393 5.7 % 98,065 4.9 %
    Total deposits $ 2,411,297 100.0 % $ 2,420,546 100.0 % $ 2,018,189 100.0 %


    Nonperfoming Assets
    (Dollars in thousands)
    December 31,
    2024     		September 30,
    2024     		December 31,
    2023
    Nonaccrual loans $ 6,434 $ 7,803 $ 1,017
    Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing interest 99 65 160
    Total nonperforming loans 6,533 7,868 1,177
    OREO - 33 33
    Total nonperforming assets $ 6,533 $ 7,901 $ 1,210
    Financial difficulty modification loans – nonaccrual(1) 600 622 907
    Financial difficulty modification loans – accruing 1,055 1,071 1,095
    Financial difficulty modification loans $ 1,655 $ 1,693 $ 2,002
    Allowance for credit losses $ 28,338 $ 28,061 $ 24,378
    Loans, net of unearned income at the end of the period $ 2,226,569 $ 2,199,211 $ 1,884,508
    Gross loans outstanding at the end of period $ 2,233,244 $ 2,205,747 $ 1,890,677
    Total assets $ 2,849,264 $ 2,841,440 $ 2,446,663
    Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 433.77 % 356.65 % 2071.20 %
    Nonperforming loans to loans, net of unearned income 0.29 % 0.36 % 0.06 %
    Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.29 % 0.36 % 0.06 %
    Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO 0.29 % 0.36 % 0.06 %
    Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.23 % 0.28 % 0.05 %
    Nonaccrual loans by category:
    Real estate mortgages:
    Construction & Development $ 415 $ - $ -
    Residential Mortgages 559 522 252
    Commercial Real Estate Mortgages 2,097 2,155 765
    Commercial & Industrial 3,363 5,126 -
    Consumer and other - - -
    Total $ 6,434 $ 7,803 $ 1,017

    (1) Financial difficulty modifications loans are excluded from nonperforming loans unless they otherwise meet the definition of nonaccrual loans or are more than 90 days past due.


    Allowance for Credit Losses
    (Dollars in thousands)
    Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,
    2024     		September 30,
    2024     		December 31,
    2023     		December 31,
    2024     		December 31, 2023
    Average loans, net of unearned income $ 2,205,892 $ 2,134,318 $ 1,814,484 $ 2,061,604 $ 1,711,006
    Loans, net of unearned income 2,226,569 2,199,211 1,884,508 2,226,569 1,884,508
    Gross loans 2,233,244 2,205,747 1,890,677 2,233,244 1,890,677
    Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period 28,061 25,828 22,181 24,378 20,156
    Impact of adoption of ASC 326 - - - - (1,285 )
    Charge-offs:
    Construction and development - - - - 3
    Residential - - - 11 -
    Commercial - 119 - 157 -
    Commercial and industrial - 384 424 1,210 686
    Consumer and other - - 2 25 8
    Total charge-offs - 503 426 1,403 697
    Recoveries:
    Construction and development - - - - -
    Residential 7 13 4 34 41
    Commercial - - - - -
    Commercial and industrial 196 139 39 367 54
    Consumer and other 2 1 1 5 19
    Total recoveries 205 153 44 406 114
    Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (205 ) $ 350 $ 382 $ 997 $ 583
    Provision for credit losses $ 72 $ 2,583 $ 2,579 $ 4,957 $ 6,090
    Balance at end of the period $ 28,338 $ 28,061 $ 24,378 $ 28,338 $ 24,378
    Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments at beginning of the period $ 1,405 $ 1,206 $ 1,524 $ 1,239 $ -
    Impact of adoption of ASC 326 - - - - 1,285
    Day 2 impact from acquisition - 199 - 199 -
    Credit for credit losses on unfunded commitments - - (285 ) (33 ) (46 )
    Balance at the end of the period $ 1,405 $ 1,405 $ 1,239 $ 1,405 $ 1,239
    Allowance to loans, net of unearned income 1.27 % 1.28 % 1.29 % 1.27 % 1.29 %
    Allowance to gross loans 1.27 % 1.27 % 1.29 % 1.27 % 1.29 %
    Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans, net of unearned income(1) (0.04) % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.03 %
    Provision for credit losses to average loans, net of unearned income(1) 0.01 % 0.48 % 0.56 % 0.24 % 0.36 %

    (1) Ratio is annualized.


    Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    Noninterest Expense

    In addition to reporting GAAP results, the Company reports non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release and other disclosures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures permit investors to view our performance using the same tools that our management uses to evaluate our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our performance, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.

    The following table provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

    Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
    (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
    Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,
    2024     		September 30,
    2024     		December 31,
    2023     		December 31,
    2024     		December 31,
    2023
    Net income $ 11,198 $ 7,353 $ 8,896 $ 34,868 $ 31,952
    Add: One-time retirement related expenses - - - - 1,571
    Add: Professional fees related to ERC 236 - - 236 -
    Add: Wire fraud loss - - - 1,155 -
    Add: Merger-related expenses - 1,511 - 1,511 -
    Add: Net OREO loss (gain) 3 - (154 ) - (156 )
    Less: Employee retention credit 1,154 - - 1,162 -
    Less: Fee received on early loan payoff - - 1,863 - 1,863
    Less: Net gain on securities 25 75 98 108 555
    Less: Tax effect (226 ) 114 (508 ) 161 (241 )
    Core net income $ 10,484 $ 8,675 $ 7,289 $ 36,339 $ 31,190
    Average assets $ 2,875,981 $ 2,777,215 $ 2,303,398 $ 2,664,353 $ 2,211,742
    Core return on average assets 1.45 % 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.36 % 1.41 %
    Net income $ 11,198 $ 7,353 $ 8,896 $ 34,868 $ 31,952
    Add: One-time retirement related expenses - - - - 1,571
    Add: Professional fees related to ERC 236 - - 236 -
    Add: Wire fraud loss - - - 1,155 -
    Add: Merger-related expenses - 1,511 - 1,511 -
    Add: Net OREO loss (gain) 3 - (154 ) - (156 )
    Add: Provision 72 2,583 2,579 4,957 6,090
    Less: Employee retention credit 1,154 - - 1,162 -
    Less: Fee received on early loan payoff - - 1,863 - 1,863
    Less: Net gain on securities 25 75 98 108 555
    Add: Income taxes 3,696 2,380 2,330 10,724 9,068
    Pretax pre-provision core net income $ 14,026 $ 13,752 $ 11,690 $ 52,181 $ 46,107
    Average assets $ 2,875,981 $ 2,777,215 $ 2,303,398 $ 2,664,353 $ 2,211,742
    Pretax pre-provision core return on average assets 1.94 % 1.97 % 2.01 % 1.96 % 2.08 %
    Net interest income $ 25,050 $ 24,246 $ 20,404 $ 91,707 $ 80,112
    Add: Fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1) 66 75 99 288 312
    Net interest income - FTE $ 25,116 $ 24,321 $ 20,503 $ 91,995 $ 80,424
    Net interest margin 3.66 % 3.65 % 3.69 % 3.61 % 3.81 %
    Effect of fully-taxable equivalent adjustments(1) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.01 %
    Net interest margin - FTE 3.67 % 3.66 % 3.71 % 3.63 % 3.82 %
    Total stockholders' equity $ 279,889 $ 271,370 $ 214,964 $ 279,889 $ 214,964
    Less: Intangible assets 42,115 40,318 17,761 42,115 17,761
    Tangible common equity $ 237,774 $ 231,052 $ 197,203 $ 237,774 $ 197,203
    (1) Assumes a 24.0% tax rate.
    Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
    (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
    Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,
    2024     		September 30,
    2024     		December 31,
    2023     		December 31,
    2024     		December 31,
    2023
    Core net income $ 10,484 $ 8,675 $ 7,289 $ 36,339 $ 31,190
    Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 10,061,735 9,725,884 9,021,358 9,503,994 9,038,004
    Diluted core earnings per share $ 1.04 $ 0.89 $ 0.81 $ 3.82 $ 3.45
    Common shares outstanding at year or period end 9,889,260 9,882,350 8,841,349 9,889,260 8,841,349
    Tangible book value per share $ 24.04 $ 23.38 $ 22.30 $ 24.04 $ 22.30
    Total assets at end of period $ 2,849,264 $ 2,841,440 $ 2,446,663 $ 2,849,264 $ 2,446,663
    Less: Intangible assets 42,115 40,318 17,761 42,115 17,761
    Adjusted assets at end of period $ 2,807,149 $ 2,801,122 $ 2,428,902 $ 2,807,149 $ 2,428,902
    Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.47 % 8.25 % 8.12 % 8.47 % 8.12 %
    Total average shareholders equity $ 276,250 $ 246,081 $ 207,324 $ 242,224 $ 197,680
    Less: Average intangible assets 40,177 26,884 17,809 25,653 17,932
    Average tangible common equity $ 236,073 $ 219,197 $ 189,515 $ 216,571 $ 179,748
    Net income to common shareholders $ 11,198 $ 7,353 $ 8,896 $ 34,868 $ 31,952
    Return on average tangible common equity 18.87 % 13.35 % 18.62 % 16.10 % 17.78 %
    Average tangible common equity $ 236,073 $ 219,197 $ 189,515 $ 216,571 $ 179,748
    Core net income $ 10,484 $ 8,675 $ 7,289 $ 36,339 $ 31,190
    Core return on average tangible common equity 17.67 % 15.74 % 15.26 % 16.78 % 17.35 %
    Net interest income $ 25,050 $ 24,246 $ 20,404 $ 91,707 $ 80,112
    Add: Noninterest income 2,990 1,757 3,118 7,390 8,874
    Less: Employee retention credit 1,154 - - 1,162 -
    Less: Fee received on early loan payoff - - 1,863 - 1,863
    Less: Net gain on securities 25 75 98 108 555
    Operating revenue $ 26,861 $ 25,928 $ 21,561 $ 97,827 $ 86,568
    Expenses:
    Total noninterest expense $ 13,074 $ 13,687 $ 9,717 $ 48,548 $ 41,876
    Less: One-time retirement related expenses - - - - 1,571
    Less: Professional fees related to ERC 236 - - 236 -
    Less: Wire fraud loss - - - 1,155 -
    Less: Merger-related expenses - 1,511 - 1,511 -
    Less: Net OREO loss (gain) 3 - (154 ) - (156 )
    Less: Loss on sale of branches - - - - -
    Adjusted noninterest expenses $ 12,835 $ 12,176 $ 9,871 $ 45,646 $ 40,461
    Core efficiency ratio 47.78 % 46.96 % 45.78 % 46.66 % 46.74 %

