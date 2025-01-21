K2 Awarded Subcontractor To Terrestris On $1.5B WEXMAC 2.0 Contract

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONOLULU, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krilla Kaleiwahea LLC (K2), a Native Hawaiian Organization leader in defense, technology, resilience, and workforce development, is proud to announce its role as a subcontractor on the Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract (WEXMAC) 2.0, led by prime contractor Terrestris, LLC . This prestigious Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract has a ceiling of $850M over five years, with the possibility of a 10-year option period.

The WEXMAC 2.0 IDIQ contract vehicle provides expeditionary support services to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Federal civilian agencies. Through task orders under this contract, K2 will contribute to delivering humanitarian assistance, procuring equipment and supplies, providing logistical and ashore support, and supporting disaster relief, contingency operations, and exercise initiatives.

Expeditionary Support Across the Globe

Starting in January 2025, K2 will join efforts to deliver mission-critical services across 48 countries, including North America, Central America, South America, the Continental United States, Hawaii, U.S. Pacific Ocean outlying territories, U.S. Atlantic Ocean outlying territories, Western Europe, Japan, and the Philippines.

“The Navy's expeditionary forces operate in some of the most logistically challenging environments,” said Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher , Senior Advisor of Defense for K2.“We are honored to partner with Terrestris on the WEXMAC 2.0 contract and look forward to supporting the Navy and other DoD customers with agile, innovative, and reliable solutions. This collaboration underscores K2's commitment to advancing national security and ensuring operational success.”

Driving Mission Success

The WEXMAC 2.0 IDIQ offers a streamlined contracting vehicle to meet the needs of expeditionary forces by providing logistics, material handling, lodging, force protection, communications, provisions, clothing, fuel, and medical supplies. The contract also supports other U.S. Department of Defense agencies and the Department of Homeland Security, reinforcing the critical role of partnerships in addressing global challenges.

About K2

K2 is a Native Hawaiian Organization and leading provider of advanced solutions for the U.S. federal government's defense, technology, resilience, and workforce development sectors. As a Native Hawaiian Organization, K2 gives a portion of its profits back to the Native Hawaiian community. With a commitment to innovation, integrity, and service, K2 empowers its clients to achieve operational success in the most demanding environments.

For more information about K2 and its services, visit .

