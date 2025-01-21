Quest Global Wins Great Place To Work Certification In India For Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 21st January 2025 -Quest Global, one of the world's leading engineering services firms, has been Certified as a Great Place To Work® in India for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious Certification reflects Quest Global's commitment to the overall well-being of its people and fostering a culture of high trust and high-performance.



In the 2025 evaluation, Quest Global received an impressive 77% Trust IndexTM overall score. This reflects the organization's commitment to fostering an exceptional culture, where the credibility of management, respect for people, workplace fairness, pride, and camaraderie are not just metrics but lived experiences.



Great Place To Work CertificationTM is the gold standard that organizations around the globe aspire to accomplish. This recognition is a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to creating an environment that goes beyond work tasks – one where employees thrive, feel respected, and actively contribute to the company's success.



“Achieving the Great Place To Work Certification for the fourth consecutive is a source of enormous pride for us. It is an endorsement of our consistent efforts to create a healthy and inclusive work environment. The satisfaction of our employees is at the very core of our operations and their personal and professional growth remains our utmost priority. Our vision is to establish Quest Global as the organization of choice for talent and this certification reinforces our belief that we are on the right path.\" said Reshmi Stephen, Global Head – HR Business Partnership, Quest Global.



Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. In India, the institute partners with more than 1,800 organizations across 20+ industries annually to help them build a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture designed to deliver sustained business results. The institute's research shows great workplaces are characterized by outstanding leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver the same experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level.



About Quest Global



Founded in 1997, Quest Global is one of the world's leading engineering research and development (ER&D) services companies. Quest Global believes engineering has the unique opportunity to solve the problems of today that stand in the way of tomorrow. For more than 25 years, we have strived to be the most trusted partner for the world's hardest engineering problems. As a global organization headquartered in Singapore, the team at Quest Global lives and works in 18 countries, with 78 global delivery centers and offices, driven by 20,000+ extraordinary people who make the impossible possible every day. Quest Global delivers world-class end-to-end engineering solutions by leveraging our deep industry knowledge and digital expertise. By bringing together technologies and industries, alongside the contributions of diverse individuals and their areas of expertise, we are able to solve problems better, and faster. This multi-dimensional approach enables us to solve the most critical and large-scale challenges across the aerospace & defense, automotive, energy, hi-tech, med-tech & healthcare, rail, communications, and semiconductor industries.

