Industry Leaders, Informativ And Complyauto, Partner To Offer AI-Powered End-To-End Compliance

Strategic alliance strikes a balance for dealers, enabling comprehensive compliance and faster vehicle sales.

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Informativ, the leading provider of compliance solutions, credit reporting and customer insights to automotive dealers, lenders, and other end markets, and ComplyAuto, the renowned privacy software announced a strategic alliance that will integrate their respective platforms to deliver dealers the most comprehensive compliance solution on the that streamlines workflows for dealership employees.

The partnership will enable users of ComplyAuto's privacy platform to have seamless access to Informativ's proactive showroom compliance engine, fraud prevention, and credit bureau solutions software through Informativ's dashboard interface. The partnership between Informativ and ComplyAuto creates the only AI-powered platform that includes an enhanced deliverability feature to ensure every critical piece of documentation-whether from the showroom floor or F&I-has been reviewed and approved before vehicle delivery.

"As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and compliance becomes more complex," said David Carner, CEO of Informativ. "Dealerships seek ways to use technology to strike a better balance between managing a fast, efficient, and straightforward sales process while doing so in a fully compliant manner. This joint approach delivers exactly that – a comprehensive platform that helps ensure compliance across multiple regulatory frameworks without negatively impacting the sales process."

This integration creates the industry's only end-to-end AI-powered compliance enforcement platform that fulfills FTC requirements for physical, administrative, and technical safeguarding of consumer private information.

"This joint venture represents a natural evolution in compliance software," said Chris Cleveland, the CEO of ComplyAuto. "By bringing together our privacy expertise with Informativ's deep experience with dealership showroom compliance, fraud prevention, and credit solutions, we're creating a unified solution that addresses the complex challenges dealers face in managing processes, privacy and credit compliance obligations."

Additionally, the collaboration marks a major step forward in streamlining compliance workflows for organizations handling sensitive, private information from consumers and will facilitate enhanced functionality between the two platforms, allowing for more efficient data handling, streamlined reporting, and comprehensive compliance monitoring. Organizations will benefit from a single interface to manage their privacy and credit compliance needs, reducing complexity and improving operational efficiency.

"Every dealer has deals kicked back more than they like to tolerate," said Doug Fusco, Managing Partner, Compliance at Informativ. "The operational efficiency created by the integration enables dealers to do in 60-seconds what it now takes hours and armies to do, and frankly delivers results in a more accurate, consistent and economic manner."

The new integration will be highlighted at NADA, the automotive industry's largest trade show, January 24-26, 2025, in New Orleans at Informativ's booth 3953 and ComplyAuto's booth 659. The partnership will also take center stage during an NADALive Stage presentation Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 2:20pm. To learn more about Informativ at NADA, visit . To learn more about the partnership with ComplyAuto, visit

About Informativ

Informativ, previously Credit Bureau Connection, Dealer Safeguard Solutions, and CreditDriver, offers compliance solutions, credit reporting and customer insights to the automotive and general consumer finance industries across the United States. The Company optimizes and automates the consumer finance qualification process through a fast, easy-to-use, and secure software platform made available to its extensive network of software affiliate partners. Informativ's products and solutions place a heavy emphasis on compliance and identity verification to support the credit application and credit report process. Please visit for additional information.

About ComplyAuto: An innovative regtech organization founded by previous dealership employees, developers, compliance experts, and lawyers, ComplyAuto provides automated, cloud-based compliance solutions that fully safeguard dealers. Whether it's consumer privacy, cybersecurity, HR, employee and customer safety, or F&I, sales and advertising, ComplyAuto offers the most comprehensive suite of compliance solutions to help dealerships do what they do best - sell and service vehicles. With 10,000 dealerships across the country and endorsements from 42+ state dealer associations, ComplyAuto is the leading regulatory compliance organization in the US.

