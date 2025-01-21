IPC Appoints Tito Singh As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC, a global leader in trading communications and connectivity, has appointed Tito Singh as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Singh will lead IPC's global revenue growth strategy, overseeing sales, sales operations, marketing, and customer success teams to deliver exceptional value to clients and drive continued innovation in the company's solutions and services.

“I'm pleased to welcome Tito to IPC at such an exciting time for our company,” said Kurt Adams, CEO of IPC.“Tito's deep expertise in scaling revenue operations and his strategic approach to market expansion make him the ideal leader at this time. Under his leadership, IPC will continue to deepen our value proposition, strengthen client relationships, and achieve accelerated growth.”

Singh brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in driving revenue growth, building high-performing teams, and fostering strong client relationships. Most recently, he served as Chief Customer Officer at MarketsIO. Prior to that, he was Chief Revenue Officer at InvestCloud Financial SuperMarkets (formerly Tegra118), where he significantly increased revenues and led the company's largest enterprise deals. Previously, Singh held senior roles at S&P's CRISIL as Global Head of Sales for GR&A and spent 25 years at Refinitiv (formerly Thomson Reuters), including as Head of Financial & Risk Solution Sales for the Americas.

As CRO, Singh will play a pivotal role in executing IPC's growth strategy, with a focus on delivering innovative solutions tailored to the complex communication and connectivity needs of financial markets. He will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure a seamless client experience and align the company's go-to-market strategies with evolving industry demands.

“I'm honored to join IPC at this key point in the company's transformation,” said Singh.“IPC's commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions is unparalleled. I look forward to working with the talented team at IPC to drive growth anddeliver exceptional value to our clients across the globe.”

This appointment reinforces IPC's dedication to transforming communication and connectivity solutions for financial services.

About IPC

A specialist technology and service leader powering global financial markets for over 50 years, IPC Systems is at the forefront of electronic trading connectivity and state-of-the-art cloud communications, setting the standard for exceptional service, innovation, and expertise.

IPC's customer-first approach is bolstered by an extensive and diverse financial ecosystem that spans all asset classes and connects market participants anywhere in the world for enhanced communication, collaboration, and compliance. Global services include electronic trading, trading communications, and infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. IPC is ideally positioned to anticipate change and remain aligned with rapidly transforming markets, and to empower customers to adapt to change, now and in the future. To learn more, visit , explore our insights page , and follow us on LinkedIn .

