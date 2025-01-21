Innofactor Wins Contract To Provide The Case And Document Management System For A Leading Swedish Technical University

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innofactor Plc press release January 21, 2025, at 14:00 Finnish time

A leading Swedish technical university based in northern Sweden has chosen Innofactor Dynasty in a public procurement to deliver a system for information management, containing document and case management, records management and meeting management, including hosting as a SaaS cloud service.

After a thorough evaluation, the university has chosen Innofactor Dynasty to deliver and manage a system that is sustainable, adapted for Swedish higher education institutions and of high quality. Dynasty's functions are well designed and managed, containing functions and nomenclature to support working methods at higher education institutions, and where all the components involved are secure, well implemented, tested and documented.

The contract period is two years, in addition to which there are ten one-year options, which are decided separately. The total value of the procurement (excluding VAT) stated by the Customer in the procurement decision is approximately SEK 9.5 million. Offers by the deadline were submitted by Innofactor AB, Sokigo AB, Tietoevry AB, Agio System och Kompetens AB and Formpipe Software AB.

The parties will work together to ensure that the packaging of Innofactor Dynasty can be offered to other higher education institutions in Sweden.

“This collaboration benefits both parties. The university receives a standard solution that supports its diverse needs. Innofactor, on the other hand, expands its customer base, which promotes the continuous development of Innofactor Dynasty to meet the needs of higher education institutions”, sums Malin Sundin , Business Manager at Innofactor.

The implementation has started in December 2024 and the planned start of production is scheduled after the summer of 2025.

