Malignant Ascites Market Poised For Robust Growth By 2034, Says Delveinsight

DelveInsight's Malignant Ascites report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight's"Malignant Ascites Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Malignant Ascites, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Malignant Ascites market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Malignant Ascites Market Report:

. The Malignant Ascites market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

. In January 2025, BeiGene's PD-1 inhibitor Tevimbra (tislelizumab-jsgr) was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of a first-line combination treatment for advanced gastric cancer.

. In December 2024, EndoQuest Robotics gained FDA IDE approval for a clinical trial to evaluate its surgical robot in colorectal lesion removal. The trial, focusing on the safety and performance of the system in ESD procedures, will involve 50 participants across five US sites (NCT06133387).

. In December 2024, Verastem Oncology announced the FDA's acceptance of its New Drug Application (NDA) for avutometinib, a RAF/MEK clamp, combined with defactinib, a FAK inhibitor, under the accelerated approval pathway for treating KRAS-mutated recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) in adults after prior systemic therapy.

. In September 2024, Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced the FDA approval of KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced or metastatic malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).

. Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest incident cases of Malignant Ascites in 2020, with around 350,000 cases, a number expected to rise during the forecast period.

. Among all the associated cancers, Breast Cancer had the highest incident cases, with 640,000 reported in 2020.

. In 2020, the total patient pool of Malignant Ascites in the EU4 and the UK was around 390,000.

. The Malignant Ascites market is expected to reach approximately USD 2,340 Million by 2034, reflecting a significant growth trajectory.

. Emerging therapies for Malignant Ascites include CATUMAXOMAB, M 701, SCB-313, VAK, CYPSCAPS PLUS IFOSFAMIDE, and others.

. Key companies in the Malignant Ascites space include Lindis Biotech, Wuhan Yzy Biopharma Co., Ltd., Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Binhui Biopharmaceutical, Pharmacyte Biotech Inc., and others.

. The Malignant Ascites market is set for substantial growth due to increasing cases, rising demand for effective therapies, and advancements in treatment options aimed at improving patient outcomes.

Malignant Ascites Overview

Malignant ascites (MA) is a pathological condition associated with various primary abdominal and extra-abdominal tumors. It is a significant cause of morbidity and poses numerous treatment challenges. MA indicates peritoneal carcinomatosis, characterized by the presence of malignant cells in the peritoneal cavity. The tumors responsible for carcinomatosis are often secondary peritoneal surface malignancies, including ovarian, colorectal, pancreatic, and uterine cancers. Additionally, it may result from extra-abdominal tumors such as lymphoma, lung, and breast cancers, as well as a small percentage of

Malignant Ascites Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Malignant Ascites Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Malignant Ascites market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

. Incident Cases of Malignant Ascites in Selected Indications in the 7MM

. Total Incident Cases of Ascites in Selected Indications (Ovarian, Colorectal, Gastric ,and Others) in the 7MM

. Total Treated Cases of Malignant Ascites in the 7MM

Malignant Ascites Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Malignant Ascites market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Malignant Ascites market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug. Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Malignant Ascites Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Malignant Ascites Therapies and Key Companies

. CATUMAXOMAB: LINDIS BIOTECH

. M 701: WUHAN YZY BIOPHARMA CO., LTD.

. SCB-313: CLOVER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS

. VAK: BINHUI BIOPHARMACEUTICAL

. CYPSCAPS PLUS IFOSFAMIDE: PHARMACYTE BIOTECH INC.

Malignant Ascites Market Strengths

. The increasing prevalence of cancers such as breast, ovarian, and gastric cancer, which are commonly associated with Malignant Ascites, creates a larger patient pool and drives the demand for treatment options.

. The development of new therapies and innovative treatment options for Malignant Ascites, including monoclonal antibodies and combination therapies, is enhancing treatment efficacy and improving patient outcomes.

Malignant Ascites Market Opportunities

. With promising therapies such as CATUMAXOMAB, M 701, and SCB-313 in development, there is significant potential for new and more effective treatments, creating opportunities for market growth and improved patient care.

. As awareness of Malignant Ascites grows, early diagnosis and treatment are becoming a priority. This trend presents opportunities for innovations in diagnostic tools and therapeutics tailored to the early stages of the disease.

Scope of the Malignant Ascites Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Malignant Ascites Companies: Lindis Biotech, Wuhan Yzy Biopharma Co., Ltd., Clover Biopharmaceuticals, Binhui Biopharmaceutical, Pharmacyte Biotech Inc., and others.

. Key Malignant Ascites Therapies: CATUMAXOMAB, M 701, SCB-313, VAK, CYPSCAPS PLUS IFOSFAMIDE, and others.

. Malignant Ascites Therapeutic Assessment: Malignant Ascites current marketed and Malignant Ascites emerging therapies

. Malignant Ascites Market Dynamics: Malignant Ascites market drivers and Malignant Ascites market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Malignant Ascites Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Malignant Ascites Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Malignant Ascites Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Malignant Ascites

3. SWOT analysis of Malignant Ascites

4. Malignant Ascites Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Malignant Ascites Market Overview at a Glance

6. Malignant Ascites Disease Background and Overview

7. Malignant Ascites Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Malignant Ascites

9. Malignant Ascites Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Malignant Ascites Unmet Needs

11. Malignant Ascites Emerging Therapies

12. Malignant Ascites Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Malignant Ascites Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Malignant Ascites Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Malignant Ascites Market Drivers

16. Malignant Ascites Market Barriers

17. Malignant Ascites Appendix

18. Malignant Ascites Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

