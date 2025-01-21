Leaked German Memo Predicts Seismic Shifts In U.S. Democracy Under Trump

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A confidential memo from Germany's ambassador to the United States has sparked controversy. Andreas Michaelis wrote the document on January 14, 2025, addressing German Foreign Annalena Baerbock.



Reuters obtained and reported on the leaked memo on January 18, 2025. Michaelis warns that Donald Trump's incoming administration aims to concentrate power in the presidency.



He claims this will come at the expense of and individual states. The ambassador describes Trump's agenda as one of "maximum disruption" to the established order.



The memo suggests Trump will undermine democratic principles in the United States. Michaelis believes law enforcement and media independence will be weakened. He claims these institutions may become political tools under Trump's leadership.







The German diplomat also raises concerns about big tech companies gaining co-governing powers. He warns of a potential "redefinition of the First Amendment" through legal actions and algorithmic manipulation.

Tensions and Concerns Over Trump's Potential Policies

This could significantly alter the landscape of free speech in America. Michaelis points to Trump's alliance with X CEO Elon Musk as a cause for concern. Musk has openly supported Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party on social media.



In addition, this has caused outrage among German political parties ahead of their February 23 national election. The ambassador suggests Trump may use extensive legal means to impose his agenda on states.



He even speculates about the possibility of domestic military deployment for law enforcement. However, the 1878 Posse Comitatus Act currently prohibits such action without congressional approval.



Trump's transition team has not yet commented on the leaked memo. The German Foreign Ministry emphasized that the U.S. remains a crucial ally for Germany. They stated their intention to work closely with the new administration in the interests of both nations.



However, this leak comes at a critical time for U.S.-German relations. Trump's first term saw significant tensions over issues like NATO spending and trade policies.



The memo suggests these challenges may intensify during his second term. German officials are now scrambling to identify key contacts within Trump's inner circle.



In short, they aim to establish communication channels and map out potential areas of cooperation or conflict. This proactive approach reflects Germany's desire to maintain a stable transatlantic partnership.

