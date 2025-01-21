Social Development Bank Participates in the "Forsaty 4" Forum to Support Entrepreneurship and Empower Youth

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) January 21, 2025

Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Qassim Region, the Social Development Bank (SDB) announces its participation as a strategic partner in the "Forsaty 4" Forum, which will be held from January 22 to 25, 2025, at the King Khalid Cultural Center in Buraydah.

This participation aims to foster entrepreneurship, empower youth, and promote e-commerce by offering training and qualification opportunities. SDB’s participation came from its commitment to supporting economic growth and achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Building on its successful contributions to previous editions of the forum, SDB’s involvement in "Forsaty 4" highlights the dedication to empowering the youth of Saudi Arabia. As part of the event, SDB’s CEO, Eng. Sultan Al-Hamidi will participate in a dialogue session titled "The Role of Authorities in Empowering Youth According to Saudi Vision 2030."

SDB’s pavilion at the forum will provide an integrated experience for visitors. Attendees can explore its diverse financing services and engage with specialized advisory platforms to assist in project development and showcase inspiring success stories. The pavilion will also feature the "Jada 30", business incubator that offers comprehensive support for emerging projects, and the "Jada Thone Hackathon," a unique initiative aimed at transforming creative ideas into actionable projects through technical support and practical guidance.

SDB invites all entrepreneurs and stakeholders to visit its pavilion at "Forsaty 4" to benefit from its extensive services and draw inspiration from the success stories of entrepreneurs who have flourished with the bank's support. This participation reflects SDB’s role in empowering youth and enhancing the entrepreneurial ecosystem in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.





