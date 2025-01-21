Thermal Interface Materials Market Worth $5.64 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Thermal Interface Materials by Material (Silicone, Epoxy, Polymide), Type (Greases & Adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Phase Change Materials), Application (Computers, Telecom, Consumer Durables) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029" , size is projected to grow from USD 3.56 billion in 2024 to USD 5.64 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

The thermal interface materials market is driven by the demand from the miniature electronics, and the growing LED market. But it faces restraints like certain physical properties of thermal interface materials limiting its performance. There are opportunities for this market through the rise in electric vehicles. It faces challenges in pricing which is directly affected depending on the thermal conductivity of material.

By Material, Silicone material to have largest share

The silicone material type is predicted to be the largest of materials. This is because it is a great material for making thermal interface materials. It's easy to use and apply, and it can reach into small gaps that other materials can't. Silicone is also a good conductor of heat, meaning it can quickly transfer heat away from hot components. It's flexible, so it can be used in many different applications, and it's durable, so it will last a long time.

By Type, Greases & adhesives type of thermal interface material to have largest share

When looking at the type of thermal interface materials, greases and adhesives hold the largest share. This is because it is easy to apply, and it also can be used through automated dispensing. It is also removable when you apply so it serves as a convenient material if it must be removed after a point of time. With adhesives, it serves as a thermal interface material and as a securing material to stick the components.

Computers & data centers segment to account for fastest growth in the thermal interface materials market

The computers segment of application is the fastest growing segment of thermal interface materials. Computers are using more and more thermal interface materials. This is because people are buying more electronic devices. In computers, these materials are used in different components. It helps in spreading heat evenly in these components which helps the computer to operate efficiently.

Asia Pacific region is the largest market for thermal interface materials

When you consider the regional growth, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to have the largest growth. This is because more and more people in this region are buying electronic devices. Also, the government is encouraging the production of these devices within the region, which will make them cheaper and increase demand.

The report profiles key players such as Honeywell International Inc. (US), 3M (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), DOW (US), Laird Technologies Inc. (US), Momentive (US), Wakefield Thermal Inc. (US), Indium Corporation (US), and Zalma Tech Co. Ltd. (South Korea).

