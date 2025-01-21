National Hockey League Business Report Analysis 2024/2025: Exclusive Data And Analytics On Sponsorship, Consumer Interest, Media Rights, Social Media, Ticketing And More
The "National Hockey League (NHL) 2024/2025 Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
It is fair to say the National Hockey League (NHL) is undergoing something of a renaissance. Last season, record attendance and impressive TV ratings were signs of the league's commercial impetus, while annual revenue rose to an estimated US$6.2 billion - an all-time high.
Released ahead of the new season, our NHL Business Report contains essential business intelligence and commercial contract details relating to the planet's preeminent ice hockey competition and its 32 franchises.
WHAT DOES THE NHL BUSINESS REPORT CONTAIN?
The NHL 2024/25 Business Report is designed to help you succeed in new markets, containing data analytics on it's teams, stadiums, fan interests and international broadcasters. Yet the new report takes you far deeper into the business of the NHL, with more in-depth financial data and exclusive insights from a broader range of leading third-party sources.
Contents include:
Profiles of each team and their commercial partners Financial details for major sponsorship and broadcast rights deals Interviews with BodyArmor and Viagogo Exclusive data and analytics on sponsorship, consumer interest, media rights, social media, ticketing and more
HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
- Global value of the NHL's media rights $512.7M - Total social value generated by the NHL and its teams in 2023/24 - NHL league and team sponsorship revenue in 2023
WHAT MAKES THE REPORT UNIQUE?
In addition to aggregating publicly accessible information, the NHL 2024/25 Business Report unites proprietary insights and analytics from an array of partner data providers, much of which is not available anywhere else in the sports industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview Teams Official Partners Insight: BodyArmor's NHL Gameplan Broadcasters Data & Analytics
Consumer Media Financial Attendance Social Sponsorship Fandom Ticketing Insight: Key Ticketing Trends Arenas
