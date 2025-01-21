CEO Of Creatio Katherine Kostereva Recognized As Top 50 Software CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This Software Report lists the CEOs leading the charge in shaping the next wave of software innovation and excellence

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native to automate workflows and CRM with no-code, is delighted to announce that its CEO, Katherine Kostereva, has been named one of The Top 50 Software CEOs of 2024 by The Software Report (TSR) for the 6th time since 2018. The year's list of CEOs represents some of the most influential companies driving change in the software through software solutions such as AI-powered platforms and enterprise SaaS.The Software Report is a leading online publication that provides software market research and insights to software executives and professionals. The 2024 awardees were selected through a thorough nomination process and careful consideration of each awardee's industry contribution and career record.Under Katherine's leadership, Creatio has achieved market-leading growth and continues to redefine the industry through AI and no-code innovation. Creatio's commitment to product excellence - exemplified by the recent launch of Creatio Energy 8.2 - has earned the company recognition as a Leader and a Visionary by top analyst firms such as Gartner and Forrester, as well as some of the highest customer satisfaction scores in the industry.Katherine's passion and dedication have earned her numerous accolades, including being selected as one of The Boston Business Journals' 2024 Power 50: The Movement Makers, the EY Entrepreneur of The Year New England Award, and more. She is also a co-author of the No-Code Playbook, a widely downloaded guide on no-code automation.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.For more information, please visit .

