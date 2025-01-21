Biden grants preemptive pardon to individuals who are targeted by Trump

(MENAFN) Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden granted a preemptive pardon yesterday to individuals who may be targeted by his successor, Donald Trump, for retaliation. This includes former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, and former White House chief medical advisor, Anthony Fauci. The pardon also extends to lawmakers involved in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot investigation and officers who testified before the committee. quickly criticized Biden’s decision, calling the pardon "shameful" and asserting that many of those pardoned had committed serious crimes. Since winning re-election in November, Trump has consistently called for the prosecution of his perceived adversaries.



Biden, without naming Trump, praised public servants as "the lifeblood of our democracy" and expressed concern that some had been threatened or intimidated for performing their duties. He emphasized that these individuals, who serve with honor, should not be targets of politically motivated legal actions. In December, Trump supported an FBI investigation into Republican politician Liz Cheney for her leadership in the congressional probe into the Capitol attack. Fauci and Trump had frequent disagreements during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Trump’s supporters continuing to criticize the former health official.



Biden’s pardon also benefits Milley, who was accused of disloyalty by Trump supporters after calling Trump a "fascist to the core" in Bob Woodward's book War. Reports indicated that Trump’s team was compiling a list of military officers linked to Milley for potential dismissal. Milley expressed gratitude for the pardon and relief from the threat of retaliation. Fauci also welcomed the pardon, reiterating that he had not committed any crimes and that there were no grounds for any criminal investigations or prosecutions against him.

