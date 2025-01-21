PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
MARIETTA, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share on January 20, 2025, payable on February 18, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2025.
This dividend represents a payout of approximately $14.2 million, or 52.8% of Peoples' reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings. Based on the closing stock price of Peoples' common shares of $31.30 on January 17, 2025, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 5.11%.
Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company and makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance and premium financing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples Bank has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902. Peoples has established a heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. Peoples had $9.3 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2024, and 148 locations, including 129 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Learn more about Peoples at .
