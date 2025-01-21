Harvia Plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Securities Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Harvia Plc Release 21 January 2025 at 1.00 P.M. EET

Harvia Plc has received on 21 January 2025 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act (”SMA”), according to which total holding of the mutual funds managed by Evli Oyj (Helsinki, Finland) in Harvia Plc shares and votes in has exceeded five (5) percent on 20 January 2025. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was an acquistion of shares or rights. Aggregate position of the mutual funds managed by Evli Oyj according to notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.01% - 5.01% 18,694,236 Position of previous notification

(if applicable) - - - -

Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of threshold:

A: Shares and voting rights

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class / type of shares Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000306873 936,812 - 5.01% - SUBTOTAL A 936,812 5.01%





HARVIA PLC



Further information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel: +358 40 5050 440

...





Harvia in short

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 150.5 million in 2023. Harvia Group employs approximately 600 professionals in Finland, Germany, United States, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

