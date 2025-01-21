CBL International Limited Featured On The Nasdaq Marketsite

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a Amplify Issuer Spotlight, Chairman and CEO Mr. Teck Lim Chia Discusses CBL's Vision for Sustainable Fuels

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL) (the“Company” or“CBL”), the listing entity of Banle Group (“Banle” or“the Group”), is pleased to announce that its Chairman and CEO, Mr. Teck Lim Chia, was recently featured in an exclusive interview on Nasdaq's Amplify Spotlight program, in which he provides a company update and his vision for CBL's sustainable fuels.

The Nasdaq Issuer Spotlight interview series explores how industry leaders are evolving and navigating challenges in various industries.

In this engaging discussion with host Michael Spector, Mr. Chia delves into CBL's mission to provide comprehensive one-stop refueling solutions across over 60 ports globally, with a strong commitment to sustainability. He highlights the company's significant growth since its founding in 2015, including its public listing on Nasdaq in 2023, and its expansion into new markets such as Europe, Africa, in addition to Asia Pacific. Mr. Chia also discusses the company's adoption of sustainable fuels like B24 biofuel, which led to a nearly 96% increase in its biofuel sales in 1H2024, aligning with global decarbonization efforts.

Mr. Teck Lim Chia, Chairman and CEO of CBL International Limited , commented,“It is a great honor to be featured on Nasdaq's Amplify Issuer Spotlight. This opportunity underscores the remarkable growth and the significant strides CBL has made in the global bunkering industry. As we continue to expand our footprint across new markets, our commitment to sustainability remains at the core of our operations. We are excited about the future of the bunkering industry and our role in driving the transition to more sustainable fuels, contributing to the global decarbonization efforts. At CBL, we are dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and environmentally responsible refueling solutions, and this platform further enhances our mission towards a greener future.”

The full interview is now available for viewing. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to watch the interview to gain a deeper understanding of CBL's operations and strategic direction: .

About the Banle Group

CBL International Limited (Nasdaq: BANL) is the listing vehicle of Banle Group, a reputable marine fuel logistic company based in the Asia Pacific region that was established in 2015. We are committed to providing customers with one stop solution for vessel refueling, which is referred to as bunkering facilitator in the bunkering industry. We facilitate vessel refueling mainly through local physical suppliers in over 60 major ports covering Belgium, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mauritius, Panama, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam, as of August 28, 2024. The Group actively promotes the use of sustainable fuels and is awarded with the ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications.

