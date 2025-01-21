February 7, 2025 Deadline: Contact Levi & Korsinsky To Join Class Action Suit Against MQ

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Marqeta, Inc. ("Marqeta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MQ ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Marqeta investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 7, 2024 and November 4, 2024. Follow the below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

MQ investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) Marqeta understated the regulatory challenges affecting its business outlook; (2) as a result, Marqeta would have to cut its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2024 and; (3) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Marqeta during the relevant time frame, you have until February 7, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171



SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED