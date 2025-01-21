Taiwan Beyond 5G (B5G) Technology Trends In Networking Industry Research Report 2024: Taiwanese Companies' Preferred Private 5G Network Deployment Models In The B5G Era
The "B5G technology Trends in the Taiwanese Networking Industry: Focus on Open RAN and Private Networks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report compiles data from 33 Taiwanese companies, encompassing 43 completed surveys across sectors including chip and module manufacturers, Network equipment providers, system integrators, and telecommunications operators.
In June 2024, the international telecommunications standardization body 3GPP finalized Release 18, marking the official dawn of the Beyond 5G (B5G) objective is to provide key industry insights from multiple perspectives to support governments and enterprises in developing B5G software, hardware technologies, and commercial services, as well as understanding the current development and future outlook of Open random access network (RAN) in both public and private 5G networks
Key Topics Covered:
1. B5G Technology and OPEN RAN Development Trends
1.1 B5G Technology Development Trends
1.2 OPEN RAN Development Trends
2. Development of the Taiwanese Networking Industry Chain
3. Survey on B5G Technology Trends in the Taiwanese Networking Industry
3.1 Survey Content Planning
3.2 Survey Method: Online Questionnaires and In-Depth Interviews
4. Corporate Views on B5G Software, Hardware, and Commercial Services
4.1 Views on B5G Software Technology Adoption
4.2 Views on B5G Hardware Technology Adoption
4.3 Assessment of the Most Promising B5G Commercial Services
5. Outlook on Open RAN in Public and Private Networks
5.1 Open RAN Equipment Supply for Public and Private Networks by Taiwanese Companies
5.2 Perspectives on Use of Open RAN Equipment in Public and Private Networks
5.3 Taiwanese Companies' Preferred Private 5G Network Deployment Models in the B5G Era
Companies Featured
ADLink Advantech Alpha Arcadyan Askey AT&T Auden Chunghwa Telecom Compal D-Link Ericsson FETnet FHNet Foxconn G Reigns Gemtek HTC Huawei HwaCom Systems Inventec Leo Lions Lite-On MediaTek MitraStar Nokia Pegatron QCT Quanta Reigns Saviah Sercomm Taiwan Mobile Transnet Wiwynn WNC YTTEKs ZTE Zyxel
Key Tables and Figures
Table 1: Leading Taiwanese Networking Companies and Their Stance Towards Key B5G Issues
Table 2: Taiwanese Companies' Outlook on Open RAN Equipment in Public and Private Networks
Figure 1: 3GPP B5G Standardization Timeline and Research Topics
Figure 2: Taiwanese Companies Involved in Open RAN and Private Network Supply Chains
Figure 3: Distribution of Surveyed Companies by Category and Position Level
Figure 4: Taiwanese Networking Companies' Ranking of Key B5G Software Technologies
Figure 5: Taiwanese Networking Companies' Ranking of Key B5G Hardware Technologies
Figure 6: Taiwanese Networking Companies' Ranking of Key B5G Commercial Services
Figure 7: Top 5 Promising B5G Commercial Services and Key Taiwanese Industry Players
Figure 8: Share of Taiwanese Companies and Their Clients Supplying Open RAN Equipment for Operator Deployment in Public and Private Networks
Figure 9: Adoption Timeline for Open RAN Equipment in Public and Private Networks
Figure 10: Ranking of Preferred Private 5G Network Deployment Models by Taiwanese Companies for the B5G Era
